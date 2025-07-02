Starbucks Korea pilots plant-based plastic straws as paper alternative
Starbucks Korea has introduced plastic straws made from sugarcane in a pilot program targeting stores near hospitals and residential areas. The program aims to accommodate vulnerable users, such as patients, young children, and the elderly, who may experience difficulty using paper straws.
According to the office of Kim So-hee, a member of the National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee, Starbucks launches plant-based plastic straws on a trial basis at approximately 200 stores nationwide.
“In order to reflect the various opinions of customers who have difficulty using paper straws, we have decided to pilot plant-based plastic straws. We also plan to review recycling possibilities through a dedicated straw collection box,” says a Starbucks Korea official.
Starbucks packaging innovations
Starbucks Korea adopted paper straws and stopped using plastic straws in 2018.
In 2021, the company announced the phase out of disposable cups in its Korean-based cafés by 2025. It replaced disposable solutions with dine-in mugs, clean personal cups, or reusable cups.
Starbucks Korea’s move comes after the Ministry of Environment lifted its ban on paper cups, plastic straws in cafés, and plastic bags in convenience stores in 2023. The suspension aims to ease the economic burden on small business owners.
Last year, in South Korea’s maritime neighbor, Japan, Starbucks rolled out biodegradable, plant-based straws in stores. The company aims to introduce the new straws in all stores across Japan in 2025.