Ice cream & dessert packaging: Brands embrace small formats and automation for sustainability wins
Ice cream and dessert packagers are innovating to meet the industry’s evolving expectations this summer. Flexibility, smaller pack sizes, automation, and environmentally sustainable packaging are key industry trends, according to experts at ProAmpac, Sacmi, TNA Solutions, and Innova Market Insights.
“At ProAmpac, we know that packaging ice cream isn’t just about wrapping a cold treat — it’s about preserving an experience. Ice cream is delicate, demanding packaging that survives the deep freeze and maintains the product’s flavor, texture, and integrity through every twist in the cold chain,” a company spokesperson tells Packaging Insights.
“Our advanced flexible packaging solutions are designed to meet this challenge head-on, ensuring your product arrives just as it was intended — delicious.”
Herbert Hahnenkamp, Packaging & Chocolate general manager for the DACH region at Sacmi, tells us that the company is observing a clear shift toward smaller pack sizes and lower batch volumes, driven by changing consumer habits and the rise of personalized consumption.
“As a result, manufacturers are demanding greater format flexibility from their packaging lines. Over the past few years, this trend has accelerated, pushing automation providers to develop systems that can adapt quickly to frequent product and format changes without compromising efficiency.”
Jiwon Choi, customer success analyst at Innova Market Insights, adds: “Tub and Pot formats are the most preferred for ice cream, chosen by 35% of global consumers. In desserts, over one-third prefer box formats.”
When consumers are asked which packaging aspects they pay most attention to when purchasing premium F&B, 45% cited materials as the most important factor, followed by size and brand/logo, according to the global market researcher.
“This, again, highlights the strong emphasis consumers place on packaging quality, even in the premium segment,” adds Choi.
Ice cream packaging automation
ProAmpac’s spokesperson highlights that ice cream packaging might seem straightforward, but that it is anything but simple.
“Extreme cold can make traditional plastic films brittle, leading to cracked seals, pinholes, and compromised barriers that affect taste and mouthfeel. Add in modern frost-free freezers, with cycle temperatures to prevent ice build-up, and you’ve got an environment that can wreak havoc on moisture levels and product stability.”
ProAmpac says that its proprietary resin blends are formulated to stay strong and flexible at sub-zero temperatures.
“When it comes to moisture and oxygen control, we engineer barrier solutions that maintain headspace integrity, keeping your ice cream fresh from production line to spoon.”
Meanwhile, Hahnenkamp says that Sacmi’s core expertise lies in secondary packaging automation, encompassing box opening, product loading, box closing, and integrated quality control.
“Recently, we delivered a complete secondary packaging line for ice cream cups: the system handles two online infeed lines directly from the freezer, each processing 100 cups per minute with different flavors, as well as two offline infeed lines.”
The solution features top-loading carton systems designed to create mixed-flavor cartons tailored to customer specifications. “This setup ensures high throughput, flexibility, and precision in handling diverse product configurations.”
End-to-end jelly packaging
Among the key challenges driving gummy and jelly packaging innovations, according to TNA Solutions, is that producers are under pressure to improve efficiency. This demand comes from rising raw material and energy costs, labor shortages, and shifting consumer behavior due to economic strain.
Despite such challenges, Ian Richards, group solution specialist manager for packaging at TNA, says that the global gummy and jelly market remains “dynamic and fast-growing.”
“Sustainable growth now calls for a holistic approach to equipment selection that connects every stage of gummy and jelly production. TNA is the only global partner offering a complete and integrated solution that enables confectionery producers to innovate and grow.”
“From kitchen operations, starch conditioning, mogul tray handling, demolding, product cleaning, and finishing to depositing, distribution, packaging, and case packing — our end-to-end solutions are supported by expert project management and a comprehensive aftermarket offer. This integrated setup improves productivity, minimizes risk, and simplifies vendor management by providing a single point of accountability.”
The TNA robag 3e vertical form, fill, and seal system offers high-speed, high-precision performance “even for sticky or delicate products.” The system can be combined with the TNA auto-splice 3, which enables continuous film changes, ensuring “maximum efficiency and minimal downtime.”
“TNA’s intelligent integration allows real-time communication across distribution, seasoning, and packaging systems via EtherCAT — enabling seamless product flow and reducing the need for manual intervention,” says Richards.
“Our high-speed weighing scales engineered to handle challenging confectionery, accurately handle bag sizes down to 10 grams. We also recognize a clear market split: mid-range speeds for hand packing versus high-speed lines for multipack bagging.”
“Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword”
ProAmpac spotlights its ProActive Sustainability platform, offering options that include PCRmaterials, fully recyclable films, and compostable structures, “all designed to meet environmental goals without sacrificing performance or shelf life.”
The company tells us that, “sustainability isn’t just a buzzword, it’s a decision driver, as eco-conscious shoppers, especially younger consumers, look for brands aligned with their values, packaging must rise to meet their expectations.”
Innova Market Insights’ research confirms this, finding that 71% of global consumers say packaging is “extremely important” in F&B purchases, and 78% value sustainability information.
“Packaging plays a significant role in influencing decisions,” asserts Choi.
“Sustainability will remain a key driver, with reusable and refillable packaging gaining more traction. 29% of consumers prefer reusable options for ice cream and 31% for desserts, supported by a +54% global CAGR in reusable packaging launches from 2020 to 2024. Consumers identify reusable packaging as the most sustainable option, with 18% selecting it as their top choice,” she continues.
“As expectations rise, transparency around packaging materials will become increasingly important. We find that 72% of consumers want clearer information, and half say that claims about packaging made from recycled materials increase their interest in a product.”
Choi expects reusables to grow further, especially when paired with clear and credible sustainability messaging.