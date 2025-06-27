Beyond The Headlines: Sulapac partners for thermoformers, ExxonMobil launches polymer brand
This week in industry news, Sulapac partnered with Scanfill to make Sulapac Flow 1.7 available for thermoformers across Europe and ExxonMobil introduced its ExxonMobil Signature Polymers portfolio brand. Meanwhile, Alpla Group acquired KM Packaging.
In brief: partnerships
Sulapac and Scanfill, a knowledge-based company that develops packaging materials, joined forces to create thermoformers across Europe that meet their customers’ increasing sustainability requirements while preserving the integrity of product quality and manufacturing performance. The Degrafoil Flow 1.7 by Scanfill is made of Sulapac Flow 1.7 wood-composite and is used in thermoforming machines as a direct replacement for conventional plastic foils. Final products made of Flow 1.7 are said to have a smooth, fiber-like surface that feels distinct from conventional plastic. In terms of scratch resistance and durability, Degrafoil Flow 1.7 is said to be comparable to traditional plastic, according to Sulapac.
Catalog Kings adopted Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA’s AccurioJet 30000 HS-UV Inkjet B2+ 29” Press as part of its strategic growth initiative. Catalog Kings’ investment in the AccurioJet 30000 signals a move to inkjet technology, replacing toner-based systems to achieve color accuracy, consistency, and efficiency. The new press will enable the company to streamline short-run catalog production without the need for plates or make-readies. The AccurioJet 30000 will also enhance operational efficiency by transitioning smaller print runs from offset to digital, according to the company.
Alpla Group acquired Germany-based KM Packaging to strengthen its injection-molding division ALPLAinject. The acquisition means the international plastic packaging specialist will manufacture closures for tubes, bottles, and jars at six additional sites in Germany, Austria, Poland, and the US. KM Packaging reportedly manufactures over 6.5 billion injection-molded parts annually. According to the companies, use of up to 100% PCR is possible, and screw caps and flip-tops made of HDPE are available for monomaterial packaging applications.
In brief: Launches and reports
ExxonMobil launched its new ExxonMobil Signature Polymers portfolio brand, uniting its polyolefin products under a single brand, simplifying portfolio navigation, and promoting collaboration across the value chain. ExxonMobil collaborated with Dania Agricultural to develop a more efficient mulch film solution. The goal was to help Dania increase the use of PCR content and reduce film thickness without compromising key performance properties. By replacing a traditional C4LL-based formulation with Exceed Tough+ m 0516 resin, Dania Agricultural can boost PCR content and downgauge film thickness while maintaining tear strength and film quality.
Rissmann introduced the Gamma box, a flat coffret that displays a “classic and refined shape.” Its cardboard and FSC-certified paper structure can be fully customized. The box can be fixed with adhesive tape if desired. The company claimed that the box is easily collapsible and reusable. An integrated paper ribbon acts as a closure and adds “a touch of elegance.” Its functionality is linked to the way it is delivered and stored flat, as well as its versatility of use. The personalized cardboard inserts can be added to hold different product references in place.
Ceresana released a report on the global market for bio-based adhesives, forecasting that the sale of “green” glues will increase to around US$4.5 billion by 2034. In order to reduce the ecological footprint and dependence on crude oil and natural gas, bio-based components are increasingly being added to conventional adhesives made from petrochemical plastics, according to the report. Ceresana notes that the growth in demand for eco-friendly adhesives is prevalent in the construction sector, paper and packaging, and the woodworking industry.
In brief: Events and anniversaries
Flint Group will showcase its label and packaging solutions at Labelexpo Europe 2025 in Barcelona, September 16–19. Highlighting its inks, coatings, and digital printing technologies, Flint Group helps converters meet sustainability, performance, and regulatory demands. On display will be the Xeikon LX3000, featuring energy-saving ECO toners for food-safe, sustainable short-run labels. The Xeikon TX500 with inline metallization from Kurz is an “industry-first” hybrid combining dry toner with metalized effects in a single pass.
At Labelexpo, Innovia Films will present its range of label films for pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, and PVC-free graphic materials. The new coated films suit a range of markets, including food and drink, home and personal care, and healthcare. For PET bottles, Innovia’s APO shrink film is said to enable easy separation during recycling. Made from polyolefin, it is also approved for HDPE and PP bottles. Innovia will showcase a next-generation high-shrink, floatable polyolefin shrink film and RayoFloat White — a white version that blocks light, allowing brands to switch from opaque to transparent bottles.
A Plastic Planet launched “PlasticFreeLand,” showcasing ten sustainable innovations during London Climate Action Week at the Blue Earth Forum, 24-26 June. Featured innovations include Bananatex, a fabric made from regeneratively grown banana plants, used by Stella McCartney and Balenciaga. The exhibition also will present Purified’s plastic-free trainers, Mover’s sportswear, and Sway’s seaweed textiles. It will also present NBCo’s molded fiber bottles, Sequinova’s plastic-free sequined fabric, and Notpla’s compostable, seaweed-coated foodware. Featured developers include Shellworks Vivomer with branded bottles and jars made from materials made from fermented microbes, Sparxell’s printed fabrics and sequinned pieces, and BioFluff’s biodegradable fur.
Amcor celebrated its 100-year anniversary at its Belgian site in Ghent. This centenary coincides with the first anniversary of the Amcor Innovation Centre Europe (AICE), a collaborative space where Amcor experts and brands co-create the future of packaging. In the AICE, materials scientists team up with packaging designers to develop solutions that address the evolving needs of the European market. In its first year, the AICE ran trials and took part in Amcor University sessions to learn about everything from the technical properties of different packaging materials.