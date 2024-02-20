Tomra acquires 25% stake in PolyPerception to accelerate AI-driven waste management
20 Feb 2024 --- Tomra is acquiring a 25% stake in PolyPerception, a start-up offering AI-based waste flow monitoring, to help build more effective collection and waste sortation infrastructure.
Tomra began collaborating with PolyPerception in December 2022. The new investment in the company is another step in Tomra’s journey to “transform resource recovery” with the latest technology, says the company.
“By expanding our cooperation with PolyPerception, we can combine our advanced material sorting systems and cloud-based monitoring solution with the company’s innovative material analysis,” remarks Dr. Volker Rehrmann, head of Tomra Recycling.
“This synergy enables us to enhance the optimization of the entire process and material flow, providing a significant advantage to our customers. Plus, it now allows us to harness PolyPerceptions’ data and AI expertise for continued enhancements to our machinery.”
PolyPerception
The acquisition aims to improve Tomra’s waste analysis capacity for PET recyclers and sorting plants.
PolyPerception’s solution measures data at key points during the sorting process. The company then helps sorting facility operators continuously assess the quality of sorted streams and the loss of good material in the residual stream to enable data-driven decisions.
The technology also functions as an automated compliance system, which can ensure adherence to stringent regulations governing food-grade recycling and local legislation. With the regulatory landscape evolving toward greater stringency, PolyPerception anticipates growing demand in the market for its transformative technology.
“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Tomra as a key strategic ally and distributor. Thanks to Tomra’s pole position in the market and extensive industry knowledge, we can accelerate the development of our technology and gain increased market visibility to speed up commercialization,” Nicolas Braem, co-founder and CEO of PolyPerception.
“Additionally, we’re enthusiastic about exploring additional collaborative opportunities to drive our mission of automating sorting processes even faster. It’s a win-win.”
Tomra’s expansion
Tomra says AI and data have long been integral to the company’s R&D activities and product portfolio with specific applications within machine learning, recognition and infrastructure.
This year, the company began trialing a new DRS system in Aarhus, Denmark, intended to enable a shift from single-use to reusable takeaway packaging. The scheme is designed as an open system, where packaging from different providers can be returned 24/7 to a shared infrastructure of automated collection points throughout a city.
Recently, Tomra launched RollPac — the company’s “most compact and first vertical backroom system” for storing drink containers returned for recycling. The system heightens storage cabinets for retailers seeking space-efficient reverse vending layouts.
By Louis Gore-Langton