Tomra and partners launch city-wide reusable cup system in Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal, has become the first European capital to implement a city-wide reusable cup system supported by a local deposit-return model.
The initiative, launched through a partnership between the City of Lisbon, Tomra, and hospitality association Associação da Hotelaria, Restauração e Similares de Portugal (AHRESP), aims to reduce plastic waste and promote a smart reuse model in the city’s hospitality sectors.
The first Tomra-operated return points are in Praça de São Paulo and Praça do Príncipe Real. Customers purchasing drinks receive these in reusable cups for a €0.60 (US$0.71) deposit, which is fully refunded upon return at the collection point. The refund is transferred by a tap of a contactless card or phone. No registration is needed for the process.
Geir Sæther, head of Tomra Reuse, says: “The system deployed in Lisbon is designed specifically for urban areas — making reuse easy, clean and rewarding for everyone involved. This is not just about cups. It’s about changing how cities think about resources.”
“Lisbon is showing that with the right partners and smart policy, reuse can be mainstream, modern, and massively effective.”
Building a reuse culture
Central to the initiative is Tomra’s “Rotake” system, a full-service reuse model covering digital tracking, collection, cleaning, and redistribution. The company manages the entire lifecycle of each cup, ensuring the hygiene and efficiency of the reuse system.
Currently, an estimated 25,000 cups are used each night in Lisbon’s entertainment areas. The city’s 2024 ban on single-use plastic cups highlighted the need for scalable infrastructure. AHRESP is helping bring cafés, bars, and nightlife venues into the reuse loop.
Rui Cordeiro, city councillor for waste management and circular economy at the City of Lisbon, says: “Lisbon is committed to leading by example, promoting sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics and engaging partners in real change toward more conscious consumption habits. This is a concrete step toward building a culture of reuse in our city and inspiring other municipalities to follow the same path.”
The initiative builds on a previous pilot in Aarhus, Denmark, where over one million cups were returned with an 85% return rate over 18 months. In October 2025, Lisbon will launch a standardized “Lisbon cup” and at least 17 return points across the downtown area.