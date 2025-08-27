Tomra pilots reverse vending machines in Spain ahead of national DRS rollout
Tomra has installed its beverage container recycling machines in Sangüesa, Spain, as part of a government trial project for a national drink container DRS.
The trial runs between June 1 and August 31 and features two Tomra T70 Dual reverse vending machines. These are installed at a local supermarket and a central street location in the town. The system accepts PET bottles and cans.
Spain’s DRS is expected to roll out in November 2026. The insights gathered from Sangüesa’s pilot will help fine tune the national DRS rollout.
Oliver Cosani, vice president for Business Development for Spain at Tomra Collection, says: “We are very honored and proud to see that Tomra technology has been chosen to enable this great initiative.”
“By making recycling accessible and efficient, the Government of Navarra and the Mancomunidad de la Comarca de Sangüesa are leading the way toward a circular economy and efficient use of our resources.”
Testing tech and engaging community
The initiative allows residents to return soft drinks, water, juices, isotonic and energy drinks, as well as beer in cans or plastic bottles of less than three liters.
The Sangüesa community has returned over 150,000 bottles and cans in two months since its launch, according to Tomra. The company says this shows how its reverse vending technology can be a key driver for packaging recycling and circular economy practices.
Once containers have been returned to a Tomra reverse vending machine, consumers receive a deposit of €0.10 (US$0.12).
Tomra says the initiative tests the technology and actively engages the community and local authorities in preparing for Spain’s upcoming DRS. More than ten local businesses participated in the pilot and accepted the deposit vouchers.
The pilot is led by the Government of Navarra’s Office for Waste Prevention and the Promotion of the Circular Economy in collaboration with the Association of Municipalities of the Sangüesa Region and Sangüesa City Council.