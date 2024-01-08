Trillora Packaging Solutions: Billerud rebrands and targets Asian production and packaging optimization
08 Jan 2024 --- Trillora Packaging Solutions announces a new name and brand redesign following their recent acquisition by Mimir Group. The company delivers strategies and solutions for brands in the apparel, footwear, sporting goods and outdoor equipment industries.
The divestment of the business unit Managed Packaging to Mimir is a consequence of Billerud’s focus on packaging materials, which means reduced strategic importance of service offerings, a Trillora spokesperson tells Packaging Insights. “The former business unit Billerud Managed Packaging is now Trillora Packaging Solutions.”
Trillora was originally founded as Paccess in Portland, Oregon, serving brands such as Nike and Levi Strauss. Since 2013, the company has been known to the industry as Billerud Managed Packaging.
Robert Testa, global sales director of Trillora Packaging Solutions, tells us that the company envisions a future where Trillora growing brands are equipped to surpass their sustainability benchmarks through optimized packaging.
“Our commitment will further empower these brands to achieve excellence in packaging that reflects their dedication to the utmost in quality and customer experience,” he states.
The spokesperson tells us that under the new company Trillora, all its operations and solutions remain the same.
Advancing sustainability
Trillora optimizes the potential of packaging for ambitious brands by leveraging sharper strategies in designing, producing and delivering effective solutions to complex packaging challenges, says the spokesperson.
“Since our founding more than 25 years ago, Trillora has rigorously honed the skills and expertise of our team, serving global brands across various industries. The Trillora difference lies in the experience of our people and their adaptability to ever-changing market dynamics.”
“Driven by a design-first sensibility, we enable this collective knowledge for growing brands and those striving for greater outcomes. Its packaging produced better and delivered smarter,” they explain.
“The Trillora model magnifies the numerous advantages stemming from our extensive network of highly qualified producers throughout Asia — carefully assembled to ensure timely, effective, and consistent implementation within each step of every order. Our dedication to advancing sustainability actively prioritizes optimization, material specification, resource reduction and innovative sourcing.”
The spokesperson continues that Trillora is committed to guiding and managing the packaging needs of its clients from end to end. “Intently focused on the bottom line, Trillora simplifies the complexity of packaging and protects the goals and the products that define the growth brands seek at scale.”
Headquartered in Oregon, the US office leads design, testing, sales, project management and finance. With strategically positioned operations spanning three continents, Trillora’s production network connects long-standing partnerships throughout Asia with management offices in Shenzhen in China, Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and Bangladesh.
By Natalie Schwertheim