Tropicana removes term “AI” from juice packaging to highlight natural ingredients
10 Jan 2024 --- Tropicana is launching a limited-edition packaging branded “Tropcn,” — with the letters “AI” removed from its name to highlight the orange juice brand’s natural ingredients, stating that there are no artificial ingredients in Tropicana’s orange juice.
The company’s orange juices are made from natural oranges, picked at the pinnacle of ripeness and squeezed within 24 hours to create 100% juice for over 75 years.
Tropicana says that each new AI advancement brings the industry closer to the artificial world and further from the natural. Consumer intrigue and concern are high. The company found that searches for “What is AI?” increased by 643% from 2022 to 20233.
To promote natural ingredients and nothing artificial in Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice, Tropicana is heading to the biggest consumer electronics event, CES 2024, in Las Vegas, US, January 9-11, to release the limited-edition package of “Tropcn” Pure Premium orange juice.
“Our limited-edition run of ‘Tropcn’ orange juice bottles represents our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality 100% orange juice to Americans,” says Monica McGurk, the CEO at Tropicana Brands Group’s North American business unit.
“Since 1954, Tropicana has been at the forefront, innovating ways to bring fresh-tasting orange juice from natural oranges to breakfast tables nationwide. Artificial just isn’t in our DNA.”
Tropcn was created in partnership with Tropicana’s creative agency of record, Cramer-Krasselt, PR agency of record, MullenLowe PR and social agency of record MullenLowe US.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim