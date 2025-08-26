Tupperware introduces glass containers with airtight lids and recycled materials
Tupperware has unveiled its first modular glass container range for cooking, baking, storing, and reheating.
The new line, Voila, features clear borosilicate glass containers with airtight lids and a modular design allowing for vertical stacking and space-efficient storage.
The containers are made with 30% recycled glass, and the lids contain post-industrial plastic waste. The lid can be pressed to lock in freshness and can be lifted easily to prevent spills.
“Consumers are increasingly asking for glass containers that offer durability, transparency, and eco-conscious design,” says Jessica Lorelli, head of global marketing at Tupperware. “Voila meets that need with a modern, modular approach.”
The Voila line includes three container sizes:
- Small (540 mL) for nuts, seeds, or spices
- Medium (1.1 L) for flour, sugar, or grains
- Large (1.8 L) for pasta, cereal, or bulk pantry staples.
Heating and freezing
The Voila containers feature a wide opening for easy scooping and a clear base for quick visibility of contents. According to the company, the containers are dishwasher safe and designed to stack in a uniform grid, allowing users to customize configurations based on their space and storage needs.
The containers are microwave-safe. Once the lid’s vent has been opened, the built-in steam vent releases pressure to prevent splatter and promote heating.
Furthermore, the borosilicate glass is built to handle temperatures between -13 degrees Fahrenheit and 572 degrees Fahrenheit (-25 degrees Celsius and 300 degrees Celsius) without cracking, allowing for freezer and oven applications.
Tupperware says the new line reinforces its commitment to sustainable product innovation and is aimed at consumers looking for durable, reusable alternatives to single-use or disposable pantry storage.