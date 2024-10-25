UK confirms food and drink firms will work with councils to create EPR organization
The UK government has appointed a “Producer Responsibility Organisation” (PRO) ahead of the implementation of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme in October next year. The move puts the scheme under greater industry leadership and follows a process designed by ministers of each of the UK’s four nations.
In an open letter, the ministers recently advised that EPR should be developed based on advice from industry stakeholders and that the PRO— convened by the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) — will work with other value chain representatives and local government administrations to advance it.
The purpose of the design is to ensure industry interests and expertise are fully represented and utilized during the process. While it is unsure yet what exact form the PRO will eventually take, it is expected that the scheme administrator will remain in place. In January, Margaret Bates, managing director of OPRL, was appointed to the position.
Jim Bligh, director of corporate affairs and packaging at FDF, remarks:
“With EPR expected to cost at least £1.7 billion (US$2.21 billion) in 2025 alone, it is essential that it delivers value for money and boosts Britain’s recycling rates.”
“All successful EPR schemes are led by producers, so it is very welcome that the UK’s four governments have decided to follow international best practices. A producer-led organization can harness the expertise of manufacturers and the waste value chain to create a true circular economy for packaging recycling.”
“This includes boosting investment in infrastructure, supporting councils to run effective and efficient services, and working with producers in all sectors to use more recycled content and cut down their use of packaging.”