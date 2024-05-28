UK organizes global plastic treaty negotiation training for Commonwealth countries
28 May 2024 --- The Commonwealth Secretariat has joined forces with the UK’s Government’s Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to create a UN global plastic treaty training course for government officials who are negotiating at the international negotiating committees (INCs).
The Commonwealth Secretariat represents 56 independent countries that are mostly former territories of the British Empire but which maintain economic ties.
In the run-up to the final negotiation round (INC-5) for a global plastics treaty, set to be held in South Korea, many analysts are anticipating further delays following accusations of lobbyist-influenced stalling at the previous rounds.
The training was created ahead of the INC-4 and was organized under the Commonwealth Clean Ocean Alliance Action Group, an initiative co-championed by the UK and Vanuatu.
The event brought the participation of 39 officials and negotiators representing 19 Commonwealth countries. The primary aim of the program was to enhance the countries’ capacity to effectively engage in the negotiations and enhance their ability to meaningfully contribute to the negotiations.
Dr. Nick Hardman-Mountford, head of Oceans and Natural Resources at the Commonwealth Secretariat, emphasizes the significance of equipping government officials with the necessary expertise: “Empowering our Commonwealth nations with the knowledge and skills to tackle plastic pollution is essential as we navigate the challenges posed by marine environmental degradation.”
“This training underscores our commitment to fostering informed and impactful negotiations for a cleaner, healthier ocean.”
Change through empowerment
The training introduced treaties and their negotiations, encompassing structural, legal and operational dimensions. Participants also received practical guidance on negotiating strategies applicable across various scenarios, including plenary sessions, regional groups, contact groups and bilateral meetings.
The training also focussed on enhancing participants’ understanding of the intricacies inherent in treaty negotiations and sought to equip them with practical skills for “navigating complex diplomatic landscapes.”
“By fostering a collaborative learning environment, the training sought to enhance the collective capacity of the Commonwealth in advocating for effective solutions to pressing environmental challenges,” says the action group.
“As co-champion of the Commonwealth Clean Ocean Alliance, the UK remains steadfast in its commitment to leading global efforts against plastic pollution. This training demonstrates the dedication of the international community to come together and forge a path toward safeguarding our ocean for future generations,” says a Defra spokesperson.
Treaty tensions
The global plastic treaty negotiations have been marred by international divisions. Despite all UN nations agreeing to reach a consensus on pollution mitigation, two major camps have emerged, advocating for different levels and styles of enforcement.
The “High Ambition Coalition,” which includes the EU, Japan and numerous African and South American nations, is pushing for global mandatory plastic reduction targets, which the coalition says could end plastic pollution entirely by 2040.
Opposing nations like the US and Saudi Arabia call for a “country-driven” approach, allowing individual nations to define their own production and waste management strategies. They say differing national circumstances require self-determination to address plastic pollution issues effectively.
The Commonwealth Blue Charter is an agreement by all 56 member countries to work together to address shared ocean challenges through country-led Action Groups focused on ten key ocean issues:
Marine plastic pollution, coral reef protection, mangrove restoration, climate change, ocean acidification, ocean observation, marine protected areas, sustainable aquaculture, sustainable coastal fisheries and the sustainable blue economy.
By Louis Gore-Langton