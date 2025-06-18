UN Ocean Conference 2025: UNESCO urges marine literacy to tackle plastic pollution
The third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) has concluded with a joint call to expand marine protection and curb ocean pollution. The event has highlighted the role of education in changing consumer behavior, particularly in addressing packaging as a major source of plastic pollution.
Packaging Insights speaks to Valentina Lovat, associate programme specialist at the Ocean Literacy project within UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), about how the IOC promotes ocean literacy and raises consumer awareness by integrating ocean sciences into standard education. We also discuss how young innovators can help reshape the packaging industry.
“Today, scientific knowledge and information about plastic pollution and its health impacts are widely shared across communities. Ocean literacy plays a key role in sharing fact-checked, scientific knowledge with the public, including citizens, younger generations, corporations, and governmental institutions,” Lovat tells us.
She says that if people are unaware of the impact that plastic has on their lives and on the health of the ocean, they cannot make informed decisions regarding policies or actions. “Ocean literacy underpins every decision, serving as a powerful tool to foster a deeper emotional connection between people and the ocean.”
“Consumers’ purchasing decisions influence the market by increasing demand for package-free, compostable, and environmentally friendly materials.”
But Lovat stresses that consumer demand alone is not enough to solve the plastic crisis.
“Governments, policymakers, and corporations must take the lead, transforming supply chains, driving innovation in sustainable packaging materials, and offering affordable alternatives while moving beyond business-as-usual models.”
“Now is the time for everyone to step up, take responsibility, and collaborate to build a healthier, more sustainable future.”
Milestone in ocean governance
The outcome of UNOC3, known as the Nice Ocean Action Plan, has marked a turning point for global ocean policy, according to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for the Ocean.
Lovat shares that two major initiatives are progressing in terms of international agreements.
“One of them is the agreement under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, also known as the High Seas Treaty, which aims to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, both now and in the long term.”
“And the other is the Global Plastics Treaty, which seeks to establish a legally binding instrument covering the entire lifecycle of plastics, from production to disposal, with the goal of ending plastic pollution.”
“UNOC3 has served as a platform for discussion and progress, particularly with the ratification of the High Seas Treaty by 50 States, 19 of which ratified it during UNOC3. As a result, only ten more ratifications are required for the agreement to enter into force.”
Youth action for change
A recent study by the ocean health initiative Back to Blue, found a disconnect between young peoples’ recognition of the ocean’s role in climate change, and the measures required to protect and restore it. Despite facing plastic pollution and habitat loss, many young people in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines still believe the ocean is healthy.
Lovat says that youth have the potential to lead meaningful change in the packaging sector. “They must be actively included in discussions and decision-making processes at local and international scale.”
“Moreover, young innovators need the support of senior leaders to help implement their ideas and transition them from research and start-up phases to real-world, scalable solutions.”
At the start of UNOC3, Greenpeace USA and the Surfrider Foundation Europe told Packaging Insights that the conference’s draft declaration failed to address the need to reduce plastic production, highlighting the packaging industry as a major contributor.