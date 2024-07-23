UPM and Sustana partner to recycle “underutilized” release liner waste
23 Jul 2024 --- UPM Raflatac and fiber-based product and services provider Sustana are teaming up to recycle release liner waste.
Release liner, often overlooked and dismissed as unrecyclable due to its silicone coating, is an underutilized resource, according to UPM.
Michael Garretson, manager of Recycling and Circular Solutions at UPM Raflatac Americas, says: “Many people don’t realize that there are recycling options for label release liners. It’s just a function of putting the pieces together. That’s what we’re doing here.”
Sustana’s innovative technology plays a pivotal role in this process, enabling the desiliconization of the release liner and transforming it into clean, high-grade fiber and papers.
The approach diverts release liners from landfills and unlocks their potential as a valuable feedstock.
Scaling up recycling
The synergy between UPM Raflatac and Sustana is a testament to their shared commitment to sustainability and driving change across industries.
Mark Bond, director for Pulp Sales at Sustana, says: “Given our shared commitment to sustainability, cooperation here is an easy fit.”
He explains that one of the major challenges in recycling release liner waste lies in scalability.
“Recognizing this obstacle, UPM Raflatac’s RafCycle service bridges the gap by establishing networks of recycling partners, thereby making recycling a viable option even for smaller waste generators. This collaborative effort ensures that release liner waste reaches Sustana in quantities that facilitate efficient transportation and processing.”
Sustana, renowned for its dedication to sustainability and continuous improvement, has been instrumental in advancing the recyclability of release liners.
Through initiatives like CELAB and active promotion within the industry, Sustana is driving awareness and action toward sustainable waste management practices.
Value chain cooperation
Collaboration across the value chain is crucial, say the companies.
From label stock manufacturers and converters to end users and recyclers like Sustana, each entity plays a crucial role in enabling the circularity of release liner waste.
“No single player in the industry can do it alone. However, by establishing connections across the many different businesses in the value chain, we can create an impact,” says Garretson.