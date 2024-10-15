Virospack unveils recyclable monomaterial PP pump for beauty and personal care
Virospack introduces a 100% Recyclable Eco-Pump designed for the beauty and personal care industries. The pump enables recycling without needing prior disassembly as it is made entirely from PP monomaterial, unlike traditional pumps, which often contain multiple materials, including metals, that complicate recycling.
The monomaterial pump is marketed for a wide range of products, including skin, hair, baby and pet care — serums, essences, lotions and shampoos — as well as thicker, high-viscosity products such as sunscreen, makeup foundation testers, creams and gels.
PP material is known for its compatibility with cosmetic ingredients, which is crucial for maintaining product safety and efficacy. Its resistance to many chemicals makes it particularly suitable for products with high acidity or high concentrations of certain active ingredients, highlights Virospack.
“We are thrilled to introduce our latest sustainable innovation, a groundbreaking dispensing solution that embodies our dedication to promoting a circular economy,” says Aida Rodriguez, CEO of Virospack.
The new product is marketed as a “premium aesthetic.” “It can be customized through Virospack’s in-house processes, such as metallization, screen printing and color options, to help brands enhance their market positioning and build their identity,” details the supplier.
“Implementing eco-friendly packaging is no longer optional, it’s a necessity. Many consumers prioritize sustainability, compelling brands to be more socially and environmentally responsible.”
“By incorporating sustainability into design, we gain insight into the product’s impact throughout its entire lifecycle. This approach allows Virospack to ensure that all efforts are made to produce a product that aligns with and supports a sustainable system.”
Monomaterial continues to feature prominently across new launches, as in Berry Global and La Rosée’s recently introduced refillable deodorant stick. The monomaterial polypropylene (PP) construction of the refill solution also offers a weight reduction of 62% compared to a whole stick.