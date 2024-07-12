Volpak and Lecta partner to test and validate sustainable materials for new applications
12 Jul 2024 --- Volpak, a Coesia company specializing in horizontal form-fill-seal solutions, and Lecta, a European manufacturer and distributor of specialty papers, are collaborating on testing and validating sustainable paper materials for packaging applications.
The partners aim to ensure that the new materials can be effectively utilized on existing packaging machinery.
“This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between material innovation and practical application, ensuring that eco-friendly papers meet the operational requirements of modern packaging lines,” explain the companies.
“The primary focus of this joint project is to explore the use of Lecta’s sustainable papers in flexible packaging. Potential applications span various sectors. The versatility of these new papers also extends to food service items, including cups, demonstrating their broad applicability.”
Next-generation barrier products
Lecta has already introduced barrier products to the market, which are suitable for various packaging applications. These include flow packs, sachets and wrapping materials, such as butter wrappers.
The company innovates by combining different barrier properties and heat-sealability to meet specific packaging needs.
Lecta has created new functional metallized, uncoated and coated one side papers with barrier properties. These papers are designed to maintain eco-friendly characteristics while providing essential protections, such as barriers against water vapor, grease, oxygen and alcohol.
Lecta’s papers are recyclable and can be processed in standard paper recycling circuits.
Volpak’s role in this joint project involves conducting rigorous tests to assess the performance of these materials in real-world scenarios. These tests are carried out within Volpak’s “pouch lab,” an internal research and development facility designed to evaluate the machinability and durability of new materials.
The pouch lab allows Volpak to simulate actual production conditions, ensuring that the environmentally friendly papers can be “seamlessly integrated” into existing packaging processes “without compromising efficiency or quality.”
Project timelines and ongoing testing
The collaboration is structured around a series of phases, beginning with the initial development and testing of the materials. Currently, both companies are engaged in extensive trials involving actual products to evaluate the effectiveness of the new papers.
These tests are crucial for identifying any potential improvements and obtaining the necessary certifications for commercial use.
Volpak and Lecta are committed to a continuous process of innovation. Lecta’s product, innovation and factory teams are dedicated to expanding the range of barrier products and enhancing their performance.
Simultaneously, Volpak is leveraging its technical expertise and market insights to ensure that the paper materials meet the high standards required for packaging applications.