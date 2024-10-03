VusionGroup in talks with UK grocers to introduce electronic supermarket labels
French tech firm VusionGroup is in discussions with major UK and Ireland grocery retailers to roll out electronic shelf labels (ESLs), known as SESimagotag, in more than a thousand stores. This new digital platform allows shoppers to access a range of e-services, such as product ratings, customer reviews and nutritional information, by scanning a QR code or barcode while shopping.
The adoption of electronic price tags increases operational efficiency by freeing staff from the manual task of updating paper labels. Additionally, the shift to digital labels reduces paper waste and allows stores to manage stock levels more effectively.
Thierry Gadou, chairman and CEO of VusionGroup, says: “Retail is entering a new era of acceleration of modernization and digitalization of physical stores. As the digital technology partner for retailers, VusionGroup is at the forefront of this transformation.”
Enhancing shopping experience
VusionGroup’s SESimagotag platform also offers geolocation features, allowing shoppers to easily locate items in-store, with flashing labels helping them to find the desired product. Additionally, the system will display store-specific stock availability, along with promotions and new arrivals.
The introduction of automated price changes may spell the end of the traditional yellow reduced-price sticker. Instead of manually applying discount labels, prices will update digitally, potentially making it harder for shoppers to spot bargains.
In the US, VusionGroup partnered with Walmart to accelerate the deployment of its technology. Together, they focus on enhancing a software solution to optimize merchandising, inventory management, and e-commerce order preparation. As part of this partnership, VusionGroup aims to expand its digital shelf labels to 2,300 Walmart stores by 2026.
Building on this momentum, VusionGroup introduced its innovation at Netto, Denmark’s leading discount grocery chain owned by Salling Group. The rollout will see SES-imagotag’s smart digital labels and the VusionCloud platform implemented across all 550 Netto stores in one year.
This August, VusionGroup announced a partnership with Spar Austria to deploy its new multicolor smart ESLs and VusionCloud solution across the stores. By the end of the year, 200 locations are expected to be fully equipped with this technology.
E Ink is also replacing traditional paper labels with e-paper shelf labels through its partnership with Realtek, IST and Chipbond to develop a System on Panel architecture. This technology will be integrated into next-generation ESL in collaboration with system integrator Solum.