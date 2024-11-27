W-Cycle and Brazilian company team up to replace plastics in food-grade packaging
W-Cycle and Melhoramentos Latin America are partnering to produce compostable food-grade packaging from renewable materials that naturally decompose within 100 days. The agreement is valued at a minimum of US$3.45 million and set for an initial term of three years.
W-Cycle will supply Melhoramentos with its proprietary food-grade packaging formula and consulting services. Melhoramentos will also incorporate its own high-performance cellulose fibers sourced from its renewable forestry operations.
Melhoramentos is a publicly traded Brazilian company with activities in publishing, renewable forestry and real estate (Altea).
Isaac Rome, CEO at W-Cycle, tells Packaging Insights that the demand for plastic alternatives, including compostable packaging, has grown significantly in recent years due to rising environmental awareness, government regulations and consumer preferences for sustainable products.
“Brazil’s demand for compostable packaging is growing rapidly due to high environmental awareness, local regulations in cities like São Paulo and strong demand from the F&B sector,” highlights Rome.
But inconsistent national policies and limited industrial composting infrastructure pose challenges in meeting growing demands.
“Compared to other Latin American countries, Chile leads with stricter regulations, while Argentina, Colombia and Mexico show potential but face cost sensitivity and infrastructure gaps.”
“Smaller economies lag due to weaker regulations and lower awareness. Brazil’s large economy and cultural emphasis on biodiversity give it a unique edge in fostering sustainable solutions.”
Combining side streams with additives
Responding to growing demand within the food industry for sustainable alternatives, Melhoramentos offers grease-resistant, moisture-proof and “extreme-temperature-resistant” packaging as a replacement for single-use plastics.
Clean-tech start-up W-cycle’s SupraPulp comprises a line of formulas that combines sugarcane waste (known as bagasse) or other side streams such as eucalyptus wood fibers and banana leaves with additives to produce molded fiber packaging.
The material is transformed into a new generation of highly functional food trays containing frozen and heated foods. The molded-fiber containers are impervious to oil and water and need no plastic lamination for barriers.
Compostable food pack challenges
Developing compostable packaging that is safe for food presents several challenges, including material selection, regulatory compliance, performance under various conditions and scalability.
“A successful example of overcoming these challenges is the development of SupraPulp by W-Cycle, a naturally derived compostable pulp-based material,” explains Rome.
“SupraPulp achieves food safety through extensive regulatory testing and offers robust functional performance (for example, water and oil resistance without plastic liners).”
SupraPulp is designed to decompose in standard composting environments and landfills, addressing environmental concerns.
The trays can sustain frozen food and juice run-off without leakage through the container. The compostable trays can withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsius freezing to 220 degrees Celsius heat.
“By leveraging material science, partnerships and reoccurring lab tests, our R&D team succeeded in innovating and addressing these challenges for a more sustainable future,” says Rome.