“Win-win for all”: Lidl pilots PET bottle and metal can return scheme in Scotland
14 Feb 2024 --- Lidl has introduced its bottle return scheme across all 21 of its stores in Glasgow, recognizing the delay in the implementation of the Scottish government’s deposit return system (DRS). This initiative reportedly marks the first time a supermarket has piloted beverage container return across an entire city.
The scheme, which kicked off on February 8, is undergoing a trial period until August 11.
The pilot allows shoppers to return empty PET plastic and aluminum drink containers via in-store reverse vending machines called “Win-Win Recycling Bins,” receiving a 5 pence (6 cents) cash reward for each eligible item returned. Unlike traditional DRS, Lidl’s initiative does not require customers to pay a deposit on the product’s retail price.
Eligible bottles and cans purchased from any retailer can be returned, provided they are clean, uncrushed and meet specified criteria. Moreover, customers can also donate their rewards to Lidl’s charity partner, the STV Children’s Appeal.
“Recycling made Lidl easier”
The scheme is estimated to recycle a minimum of 10.5 tons of plastic and aluminum material every month. Single PET plastic drink bottles with barcodes and steel and aluminum drink cans with a capacity between 100 mL to 3 L are eligible for return.
Customers can participate by following simple steps outlined by the supermarket chain, including depositing eligible items into designated Win-Win Recycling Bins and selecting their preferred reward option. Vouchers are valid for seven days at the participating Lidl GB store, where returns are made.
The success of this pilot scheme in Glasgow could pave the way for similar initiatives across the country.
“We’re on a mission to eliminate all unnecessary waste, and with over 95% of our own-brand packaging now recyclable, reusable or refillable, we’ve been making great progress. We know that Lidl shoppers share this passion, and we hope that utilizing this infrastructure, which might otherwise have been left dormant, will help to make recycling their cans and bottles even more convenient for them,” says Richard Bourns, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB.
“With our extra incentive and no cap on the number of items that can be recycled, it’s a win-win for all.”
