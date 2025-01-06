Yeo’s launches recycled plastic packaging amid Lunar New Year festivities
Singapore-based beverage brand Yeo Hiap Seng (Yeo’s) has unveiled its Fortune Cat packaging designs made from recycled plastic in time for the Lunar New Year festivities. Three of the packaging designs debut on its chrysanthemum tea, along with two 3D-printed models of fortune cats as a festive display and a symbol of sustainability.
The 1.2-meter-tall Fortune Cat installations, each made from 1,700 Yeo’s recycled plastic bottles, are displayed at FairPrice Hougang Mall and FairPrice Xtra at Jurong Point, Singapore, until February 9.
“This record-breaking installation at FairPrice Hougang reflects our ongoing commitment to blending tradition with sustainability by creatively repurposing recycled Yeo’s plastic bottles,” says Alex Chen, head of marketing and business development at Yeo’s Singapore.
Targeting plastic waste
Yeo’s says the Singapore Book of Records will officially recognize its recycled plastic installation as the “Largest 3D-Printed Model (Fortune Cat) Made from Recycled Plastic Bottles,” on January 21, driving eco-conscious innovation in the retail and beverage industries.
“This achievement reflects the company’s commitment to reducing plastic waste and promoting circularity by creatively repurposing recycled materials,” states the firm.
The company partnered with Unigons Global and Plastictinkers for this initiative.
Business moves
Yeo’s range of soybean and chrysanthemum drinks are sold in Asia, Europe and North America. It claims to be the first in the world to package Asian drinks in Tetra Brik aseptic cartons using a UHT process and the first to offer curry chicken in canned form.
Meanwhile, the company caters to the rising trend of health consciousness, claiming that more than 80% of its beverages are from healthier choice products. Last year, it launched innovative soy milk beverages in Asia, fortified with vitamin B6 and zinc to boost immunity.