Yepoda unveils refillable hand cream as part of the K-beauty Advent Calendar collection
Germany-based K-beauty brand Yepoda is launching the Pinky Promise, a refillable and eco-designed hand cream. Enriched with murumuru butter, sweet almond oil and ceramides, this product continues Yepoda’s dedication to using natural ingredients while reducing the environmental impact of cosmetic packaging.
Suitable for everyday use, the cream packaging is conveniently attachable to any bag and features an easy-to-refill design.
Aljon Alvio, product development team lead at Yepoda, tells Packaging Insights: “Customers can purchase a separate refill, packaged in a biodegradable pouch made from sugarcane, designed to minimize single-use plastic waste.”
“This sustainable approach allows them to reuse the original container, which itself is made from sugarcane-derived PE. Additionally, the pumps and caps are crafted from 100% post-consumer recycled AVS.”
Eco-friendly beauty packaging
The hand cream debuts alongside the brand’s recent strides in refillable skin care. Alvio shares that Yepoda has introduced refill pouches for eight products this September, including cleansing foam, face mist, creams, serums and moisturizers. These pouches enable customers to reuse containers while reducing plastic waste.
“At Yepoda, sustainability is at the core of all our product development, from sourcing ingredients to designing packaging. The launch of our refillable Vitamin C serum and sunstick was met with positive feedback and requests from our community for more refill options,” he says.
“With this motivation in mind, this September, we introduced refills for our products, making most of our range refillable. For The Pinky Promise, we aimed to venture into a new category while maintaining our commitment to eco-conscious innovation.”
The beauty industry is embracing a growing trend of innovative packaging solutions driven by the increasing popularity of refillable formats.
By combining refillable solutions with enchanting experiences, Yepoda is looking into expanding its ongoing efforts to create more sustainable solutions for the beauty industry. While some products remain non-refillable due to texture and current production challenges, Yepoda is actively addressing these issues. “We’re on the right track,” the company says.
Sustainable K-Beauty delights
The Pinky Promise is also featured in Yepoda’s Advent Calendar, a seasonal offering with 17 exclusive items, ranging from skin care to accessories. The calendar, themed as a winter palace, celebrates the beauty of Korean culture and offers a daily surprise during the holiday season.
With the limited-edition calendar, Yepoda has strived to balance eco-consciousness and the festive spirit.
“K-Beauty is far more than a trend — it has redefined skin care standards globally, including in Western markets. Its emphasis on high-quality formulations as well as ingredients and holistic skin care routines have resonated well with European consumers,” Alvio says.
“We believe K-Beauty will continue to influence the industry, setting benchmarks for product innovation and elevating customer expectations.”