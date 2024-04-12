ZWE biomonitoring study uncovers “alarmingly polluted” food near waste (co)incinerators
12 Apr 2024 --- Zero Waste Europe (ZWE) and ToxicoWatch Foundation yesterday published new evidence of waste (co)incinerator emissions in Slovakia and the Netherlands, finding high levels of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) in food near the facilities.
The investigation used biomonitoring research and involved analysis of various environmental samples, including eggs from backyard chickens, vegetation, fruit, roof dust, water and sediment collected from the incineration sites.
“The reports reveal deeply concerning evidence that food grown in proximity to incinerators is contaminated with substances of high concern,” says Janek Vähk, zero pollution policy manager at ZWE.
“This contamination poses a significant threat to both the health of individuals and the livelihoods of communities. Urgent action is imperative to address this growing issue and safeguard public health and well-being.”
Exceeding allowed levels
In Slovakia, the research centered around the facility in Turňa nad Bodvou. Results indicate “significantly high” levels of dioxins and PFAS in eggs, pine needles and mosses near the incinerator.
Notably, ZWE found dioxin levels in eggs exceeded EU limits by 300%, raising serious health concerns. Additionally, elevated levels of PFAS were found in surface water streams and sediment samples, with moss samples exhibiting “some of the highest recorded heavy metal concentrations in Europe.”
Similarly, investigations near the REC waste incinerator in Harlingen, the Netherlands, revealed higher than allowed concentrations of dioxins and PFAS in eggs from backyard chickens. Dioxin levels surpassed EU limits by nearly 300%, while PFAS concentrations exceeded previous records in eggs in the Netherlands.
The two studies from Slovakia and the Netherlands form part of ZWE’s True Toxic Toll project, which spans across multiple European countries, including Belgium, Spain and France.
“After looking closely at many places we’ve been studying, we’ve found something alarming: dioxins, PFAS and other pollutants are spreading in these beautiful natural areas,” says Abel Arkenbout, head of research at ToxicoWatch Foundation.
“Time is running out, and the danger from these toxins is getting worse. We need to act fast to stop this environmental crisis before it’s too late and the damage becomes permanent.”
Moratorium on incineration
While both incinerators and (co)incinerators involve combustion of waste materials, co-incinerators are more focused on energy production and may have broader capabilities in terms of waste types it can handle, whereas incinerators are primarily focused on waste disposal with less emphasis on energy generation.
A previous ZWE report titled “Enough Is Enough: The case for a moratorium on incineration,” emphasized the need for a coordinated effort at EU level to confront the issue of excess incineration capacity and called for reevaluation of the role of incineration in the waste hierarchy.
“The relative advantages of incineration versus landfills are no longer as evident as they once were,” Vahk told Packaging Insights.
“To enact substantial change, we need to shift our focus from merely transferring waste from landfills to incineration and instead tackle the core problem of residual waste generation. We must set precise targets to curtail residual waste production and introduce penalties for incineration,” he stressed.
The organizations clarify that further biomonitoring research is essential to understand the sources and patterns of deposition of contaminants fully. Additionally, they say it is necessary to recognize other potential confounders of POPs.
By Radhika Sikaria