2M Group founds packaging business unit to promote biomaterial production
17 Jul 2024 --- International chemical business 2M Group of Companies is launching a new packaging-focused business unit, Sustainable Packaging Technologies (SPT), to promote its growing portfolio of biomaterial technologies.
Initially, the focus of the new unit will be on promoting plastic-free barrier coatings as substitutes for non-biodegradable coatings in single-use paperboard packaging.
James Nelson, head of the new business unit, tells Packaging Insights that the launch “is primarily intended to address the growing demand for alternatives to traditional plastic packaging.”
“The move aligns with consumer trends toward sustainability and environmental consciousness. We aim to act as a trusted partner between R&D material science companies and leading packaging manufacturers and converters who are keen to support brands to deliver on their sustainability pledges,” he says.
“The emphasis is on materials like Morro Coating from Xampla, a plastic-free material, made from natural plant polymers which is fully biodegradable and can be recycled in existing waste streams.”
2M Group of Companies is the exclusive license partner to deploy Xampla’s Morro Coating in Europe, after signing an agreement last month.
Bioplastics market expansion
Leveraging the expertise from 2M Group’s leading material sciences company, Banner Chemicals, SPT will lead the way in enabling brands to meet the growing consumer demand for bio-based packaging, offering “plug and play” replacements for traditional plastic across a wide range of consumer products.
The company says its mission is to build a portfolio of biomaterial technologies and solutions that can be integrated into existing packaging manufacturing processes. SPT’s launch has been supported by strategic partnerships and investments from Innovate UK and SSPP Government funding.
“By leveraging its extensive network and expertise within the 2M Group, the new unit aims to expand capabilities in the bioplastics market and meet the escalating demand for eco-friendly packaging alternatives,” says Nelson.
“Looking ahead, 2M Group is eager to collaborate with additional partners and explore new R&D technologies to scale up environmentally and commercially viable solutions. With a diverse portfolio of biodegradable materials — including bio-based coatings, adhesives, polymers and solvents — SPT is committed to helping brands address consumer preferences for sustainability by eliminating unnecessary plastics from the supply chain.”
Xampla’s influence
Under the agreement with Xampla, SPT is responsible for Morro Coating’s production and distribution across Europe, producing multi-tons of material at its Milton Keynes facility.
“The company adopts a portfolio approach, leveraging its extensive network within the 2M Group to combine technologies. This collaborative effort aims to address diverse sustainable packaging needs effectively, ensuring we find solutions that meet both environmental and commercial demands,” explains Nelson.
He says the launch of SPT was also heavily influenced by the collaboration with Xampla.
“[The collaboration] demonstrated the feasibility and commercial potential of sustainable materials. This partnership underscored the necessity for a dedicated effort to advance innovative solutions in the sustainable packaging sector.”
Gal Maller, Commercial Director and 2M Board member, says: “In today’s world, businesses must not only focus on ESG’s foundations of Environmental, Social and Governance but also ensure Economic Sustainability is part of that consideration. Packaging, therefore, needs to deliver on many fronts.”
Mottie Kessler, 2M founder and CEO, adds:“As the world shifts toward sustainable material technologies, 2M will maintain its commitment to sustainability by focusing on areas where it has established a strong reputation. With the launch of Sustainable Packaging Technologies, we will play a crucial role in driving innovation and fostering collaboration in this field.”
By Louis Gore-Langton