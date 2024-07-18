Xampla equips Chinese dairy giant with natural polymer capsules to fortify well-being ingredients
18 Jul 2024 --- Xampla is partnering with Chinese dairy company Yili to test and validate the bio-based materials company’s microscopic natural polymer capsules for fortifying vitamins and nutrients.
Xampla’s technology protects beverages from degradation risks from UV, pH or heat shock in products, ensuring optimal fortification of well-being ingredients. The “world-first plant material” also provides protection without changing a product’s taste or texture.
Xampla says its partnership with Yili marks a pivotal step in scaling its technology from proof of concept to full-scale production.
The collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of Xampla’s nutrient microcapsules to global markets, introducing advanced fortification technology for the dairy industry.
“We are excited to start this pilot collaboration with Xampla. Yili always strives to bring next-generation products with enhanced nutrition and health to consumers,” says Gerrit Smit, managing director at Yili Innovation Center Europe.
Accelerating dairy innovations
Yili is Asia’s largest and fastest-growing dairy company, ranked in the top five global dairy brands in 2023.
The company provides products across all dairy categories, including liquid milk, infant and adult milk powder, yogurt, ice cream and cheese.
Yili Innovation Centre Europe invests in start-ups across the dairy supply chain and is an active player in the global innovation ecosystem, driving innovation for next-generation products.
“Having the support of this leading global dairy brand has further strengthened our position as leaders in F&B fortification technology,” says Xampla’s CEO Alexandra French.
“We look forward to seeing our groundbreaking, world-first microencapsulation technology make its way from the laboratory to a market of health and environment-conscious consumers.”