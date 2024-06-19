Huhtamaki and 2M Group harness Xampla’s bio-based coating for foodservice packs
19 Jun 2024 --- Huhtamaki and 2M Group of Companies are deploying Xampla’s plastic-free Morro Coating polymer to replace traditional barrier coatings in takeaway boxes. The deal is said to improve Huhtamaki’s use of alternative recyclable and compostable packaging solutions from renewable sources.
Developed by deep-tech company Xampla, Morro Coating is an alternative to renewable and fossil-derived plastic coatings. Made from plant protein, the material is food-contact-safe and delivers good grease, water and oxygen barrier performance and heat-seal ability.
Huhtamaki’s UK manufacturing facilities supply packaging solutions to quick-service restaurants, specialty coffees and catering brands. Xampla’s Morro Coating can be used on various substrates and tailored for use across food packaging applications.
“Packaging enhances food security and makes everyday necessities more hygienic, more accessible and more affordable. The adoption of Xampla’s technology to some of our core food service solutions further contributes toward our drive to protect food, people and the planet,” says Andy Hesp, general manager at Huhtamaki for the UK and Ireland.
Scaling plant-based functionalities
Classified as a natural polymer, Morro Coating is free from per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) — also known as “forever chemicals” — and plastic. The material is exempt from the European Single-Use Plastic Directive.
“The 2M Group of Companies is committed to promoting sustainable solutions using innovation in science and manufacturing. We are proud to be working with Huhtamaki and Xampla to deliver alternatives to plastic packaging, which help create a better future for our planet,” says Mottie Kessler OBE, chair and CEO at 2M Group of Companies.
Alexandra French, CEO at Xampla, adds: “This deal marks a landmark expansion of our Morro Coating in the market for the packaging industry, demonstrating our support to the industry and our plastic-reduction ambitions.”
“Partnerships like these are what drive us. There is a joint commitment to enable plant-based solutions at scale for the maximum benefit to the natural environment.”
In November, Xampla partnered with 2M Group to scale up the production and distribution of its plant-based materials. The announcement came shortly after Xampla had launched the Morro brand.