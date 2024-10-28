2M Group of Companies and Transcend Packaging supply UK market with biodegradable Morro Coating
Xampla’s license partner, 2M Group of Companies, has secured a multi-year commercial supply agreement with Transcend Packaging to distribute Xampla’s plastic-free Morro Coating across the UK.
The plastic- and PFAS-free coating will be produced at scale at 2M’s Milton Keynes facility, managed under its new venture, Sustainable Packaging Technologies.
Morro Coating will be applied to selected paperboard products from Transcend Packaging for quick-service restaurant utilization.
“Our collaboration with Transcend is the latest success in a series of milestones for Xampla,” Stanley Mitchell, Xampla’s head of business development, tells Packaging Insights.
“Morro materials are now in use at companies across various sectors, including packaging, cosmetics and F&B.”
Additional business benefits?
Classified as a natural plant polymer (exempt from the Single Use Plastics Directive), Morro materials benefit businesses looking to successfully navigate evolving regulatory frameworks while helping customers reduce plastic as part of their sustainability goals.
“This commercial deal with Transcend Packaging demonstrates that our world-first natural plant polymer technology can be scaled to meet the growing demand for plastic-free packaging solutions, working with the existing supply chain,” says Mitchell.
“Xampla is enabling our partners to continue to offer consumers the convenience and performance that they value without harmful plastic pollution. Each new partnership strengthens industry recognition of natural polymers as viable alternatives to plastic.”
A commercial opportunity
Morro Coating can be applied to a range of substrates and tailored for various products.
“Replacing traditional petrochemical and fluorochemical coatings, Morro Coating is safe for food contact and provides high strength, grease and oxygen barrier properties,” explains Mitchell.
“It also eliminates the use of PFAS, known as ‘forever chemicals’ in F&B packaging, helping brands future-proof their products against incoming regulations on plastic and synthetic coatings.”
“Additionally, because Morro Coating is biodegradable and removed during the repulping process, the packaging can be recycled without disrupting waste streams — unlike conventional plastics,” he adds.
Mitchell says the partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward sustainable packaging solutions. “Business leaders can see that the move away from plastic is not just a moral imperative, but also a commercial opportunity,” he comments.
“By eliminating plastic, brands can achieve differentiation from the market and engage a growing audience of environmentally conscious consumers.”