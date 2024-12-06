Sustainability Without Compromise
Ahlstrom launches fiber-based tape to reduce plastics in packaging

06 Dec 2024 | By Libby Davis
Present wrapping tape

Fiber-based material company Ahlstrom has released MasterTape Cristal, a paper-based transparent tape which is recyclable and compostable.

Ahlstrom says that 80% of pressure-sensitive adhesive packaging tape is plastic. 

MasterTape Cristal is as strong and transparent as traditional plastic tape but with the added benefit of meeting sustainability demands.  The tape can be used for gift wrapping, packaging or in offices. 

The product manager at Ahlstrom’s Tape business, Sebastien Ferrari, says, “We have developed a breakthrough product that enables the transition from plastic to paper, something that previously was not achieved for transparent materials.” 

Switching to fiber-based materials 

Rabobank’s RaboResearch’s latest study stresses the importance of reducing single-use plastics in packaging waste.  While innovative technologies are under development, continued advancements in barrier coating technology and improved processing efficiency are still needed to lower costs. 

Yangi recently unveiled its fiber-based food tray, which replaces traditional plastic trays used in ready meals, meat trays and takeaways. 

Meanwhile, Keystone Folding Box released the Push-Pak paperboard blister wallet for medicine tablets, eliminating the need for peel-push lidding or paper-backed lidding foil. 

