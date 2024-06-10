Keystone Folding Box launches paper-based blister packs for pharma industry
10 Jun 2024 --- Paperboard packaging specialist Keystone Folding Box. has unveiled a paperboard blister wallet for medicine tablets, branded Push-Pak. The solution’s simple push-through opening system eliminates the need for complicated opening instructions while sporting a tighter, more condensed blister arrangement that reduces the package’s overall size.
“Because no peel-push lidding or paper-backed lidding foil is required for a blister used in Push-Pak, it allows for a lower cost material to be used (typically a tempered foil),” Ward Smith, director of marketing and business development for Keystone Folding Box, tells Packaging Insights.
“The Push-Pak can be sealed with any type of heat-seal equipment, which means many clients already have the necessary equipment in place.”
The blister wallet’s tear-resistant paperboard design — featuring a unique perforation and nick pattern — provides “highest-possible” F=1 child resistance despite being easy to open for adults and seniors with dexterity challenges.
“Achieving F=1 rating comes from a combination of using a tear-resistant paperboard substrate and a unique perforation pattern that we codify for each product to ensure optimal performance,” says Smith.
Versatility of pharma applications
Benefitting pharmacies and reducing shipment costs, the blister wallet is deemed easier to transport and store while offering ample space on the front and back for labels and instructions.
Push-Pak may use up to 75% less plastic than plastic bottles when packaging the same number of tablets, according to the supplier.
The wallet cards are ideal for physicians’ samples and prescription pharmaceutical products.
“Push-Pak works well with any hard tablet, regardless of size or shape,” Smith tells us. “The benefit for pharmacies is the compact size, operational efficiencies, and reduces potential for errors when dispensing. For the patient, the organized format helps with medication adherence as it allows for calendarization of dosing, much like oral contraceptives use.”
The Push-Pak launch builds out Keystone’s portfolio on top of its three-step medication blister card Key-Pak. Key-Pak seals in tablets that can be released with a “push, pull and dispense” method.
“Both have proven to be effectively simple for adults and seniors when it comes to the user experience,” Smith tells us. “The difference is that the Key-Pak is a two-step process and the Push-Pak is a single step: users just push firmly on the tablet to remove pills from the package.”
By Benjamin Ferrer