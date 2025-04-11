Beyond The Headlines: Aldi’s aluminum wine bottle, O-I’s business transformation
This week in industry news, Aldi introduced its aluminum wine bottle to the UK and O-I proposed a strategic business transformation with its new initiative, Fit to Win. Meanwhile, Inovar Packaging Group acquired ModTek to strengthen its position in end markets and increase its production and distribution capacity in the US.
In brief: Launches
Aldi launched a supermarket own-brand aluminum wine bottle. Arriving in stores on April 14, the Costellore Pinot Grigio delivers “exceptional value and impressive sustainability credentials.” Aldi partnered with Broadland Drinks, a UK-based packaging company, on this initiative. The aluminum bottle weighs 95 g, is almost 75% lighter than a standard glass bottle, and is fully recyclable. This weight reduction translates to a considerable transport saving of over five tons per truckload. The launch comes as Aldi was crowned “Sustainable Drinks Retailer of the Year” at The Drinks Retailing Awards.
Australian-based Zipform Packaging unveiled a paper bottle made from over 95% wood-based fiber, containing no plastic liner, and incorporating more than 50% PCR content. Zipform plans to engage with brand owners for market testing in the coming months. The company also aims to launch the bottle commercially in 2026.
Sonoco ThermoSafe launched its biodegradable EPS QPMC pallet shipper, the ChillTherm Bio pallet shipper, which promises to deliver consistent 120-hour thermal performance at two to eight degrees Celsius. Designed for high-volume distribution of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and biologic products, this shipper is said to ensure regulatory compliance, reduce excursion risk, and meet sustainability targets. With the added benefit of arriving flat-packed for efficient storage, it supports scalability without sacrificing warehouse space or operational flexibility. The solution has a biodegradable expanded polystyrene (Bio EPS). It reportedly offers equal performance to standard EPS and can be recycled via drop-off programs alongside standard EPS or can biodegrade over 90% within four years in a microbial-rich landfill environment.
Bubbies Ice Cream rolled out its new certified home-compostable packaging. Bubbies is replacing its internal clamshell packaging with paper pulp trays. The packaging switch is said to reduce the brand’s plastic waste and will eliminate approximately 310 tons of plastic from entering landfills each year. Bubbies partnered with Earthcycle to develop exclusive, certified home-compostable inner trays, which aim to meet the growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly solutions. The paper pulp trays are biodegradable in home composting environments within six months. Bubbies has ensured that the new packaging functions as well as previous plastic trays, with a 94% reduction in plastic use.
Lecta, a European manufacturer and distributor of specialty papers for labels and flexible packaging, launched the Creaset HGP, a one-side coated paper engineered for grease-resistant product packaging. It can be applied as lamination for pet food bags and butter wrapping, where product protection and integrity are essential. The coated paper ensures the wrapped product stays fresh and protected without compromising quality. The grease barrier is PFAS-free, making Creaset HGP. In addition, Creaset HGP delivers “outstanding print quality” across the three most common printing methods: flexographic, offset, and rotogravure. This versatility enables manufacturers to create packaging with vibrant graphics.
UPM Raflatac embedded product footprint data directly into customer quotes. These product footprints, known as product passport prototypes (PPPs), provide label converters with transparent environmental data, helping them to make informed material choices and to reduce Scope 3 emissions at source. The PPPs are automatically linked to UPM Raflatac quote documents, giving its customers a full assessment of their label material’s environmental impact. Each PPP offers an array of environmental metrics over the entire lifecycle of the label, enabling converters to assess and reduce their footprint. PPPs also help converters to respond quickly to customer inquiries about sustainability.
IMA Food North America began to offer the Hamba Flexline, a fully servo-controlled fill-seal machine with sterilization technology. Rated for high-speed operation and featuring a sturdy, hygienic stainless-steel construction, the system is said to be clean and even filling and has peroxide sterilization capabilities that have been proven to extend product shelf life. Following an ionization station that removes potential static loads, the insides of all cups are treated with hydrogen peroxide and subsequently dried with sterile air. During this process, the cups are elevated to achieve satisfactory decontamination of slats and cups underneath the cup rim. Product applications include yogurts, spreadable cheeses, puddings, and baby foods. The machine’s disinfection stations can be designed to accommodate a range of cup and lid substrates, including PET, PP, and paper.
In brief: Initiatives and opening
O-I announced its strategic initiative, Fit to Win, aimed at ensuring the sustainability of its business in the long term and improving the agility and flexibility of its operations to make glass more competitive and widely available. As part of this initiative, the company has created an information and consultation process with its European and French employee representatives. The consultation focuses on possible operational adjustments at its plants in Gironcourt, Puy-Guillaume, and Reims, the potential cessation of production of one furnace at its plant in Vayres, the potential closure of the Vergèze plant, and the potential resizing of administrative functions at its French headquarters. The company is also considering a multi-million euro investment in its French plants in line with its previously announced 2025 capital plan.
AIM Recycling opened its newest facility in Quinlan, US. The sixth AIM Recycling location in East Texas will provide individuals, businesses, and industrial clients with simple and profitable ways to recycle scrap metal. Customers can expect top-dollar payouts, prompt and efficient service, and a clean, well-maintained facility. AIM Recycling Quinlan will operate six days a week and accept a wide variety of metals, including aluminum, copper, brass, and steel. This expansion is said to be a key step in AIM Recycling’s strategy to enhance accessibility and sustainability in the scrap metal recycling industry.
In brief: Acquisition and partnership
Inovar Packaging Group, a provider of innovative and sustainable label printing and packaging solutions, acquired ModTek, a US prime label producer based in Pennsauken Township, outside of Philadelphia. The acquisition represents its 11th platform acquisition. ModTek specializes in pressure-sensitive and extended content labels, serving industries such as F&B, craft beer, wine, and spirits, and consumer durable goods. With flexographic, digital, and hybrid printing capabilities, as well as embellishments like hot stamping and embossing, ModTek adds capabilities to the Inovar platform, which includes pressure-sensitive, roll-fed, and RFID label solutions.
FCA, a manufacturer of customized industrial protective packaging solutions and a Wynnchurch Capital portfolio company, acquired Viking Packing Specialist. Headquartered in Tulsa, US, Viking is a manufacturer and distributor of custom wood crates, cases, metal containers, corrugated, and dangerous goods packaging. The combination aims to enhance the service offerings and improve the protection of customers’ mission-critical components while also helping them achieve and maintain compliance in a complex regulatory environment.