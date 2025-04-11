DS Smith partners with food group for recyclable, fiber-based vegetable trays
DS Smith has partnered with Priméale, a subsidiary of agriculture and food group Agrial, to develop a plastic-free, fiber-based punnet for Priméale’s Vegetable Kit Range. The punnets are recyclable and designed to protect products during transportation and on supermarket shelves.
The packaging solution incorporates fiber-based corrugated cardboard with an integrated moisture barrier to support contact with wet food. The solution also includes a transparent cellulose hydrate lid that allows for product visibility.
Benjamin Chedal, director of Sales, Marketing, and Innovation at DS Smith, says: “This breakthrough is part of DS Smith’s overall strategy to support its customers in their transition to sustainable and circular packaging solutions while maintaining the essential functionalities of product protection and presentation for these fresh food products.”
The solution seals tightly and securely, keeping the food content at suitable temperatures for conservation and protection.
DS Smith offers punnets in small or large sizes and can tailor them to meet customer requirements. The corrugated cardboard exterior can incorporate graphic design or brand promotion options to “ensure effective visibility at point of sale.”
Christophe Charvieux, director of Sales and Marketing at Priméale France, says: “This product combines practicality and quality while being packaged in a fully recyclable alternative to existing plastic trays.”
“This new tray, which stands out for its strength, resistance, and transparency, is the result of the joint efforts of our Priméale teams and our supplier, DS Smith. This innovation will meet our consumers’ expectations in terms of functionality and recyclability.”
Plastic reduction
DS Smith says it is committed to transforming the packaging industry into a circular economy. As such, the international paper packaging company aims to focus on replacing problem plastic, providing plastic recycling solutions, and investing in research around new materials and fiber.
Recently, Packaging Insights spoke with Susana Aucejo, Surface and Barrier director at DS Smith, about the packaging industry’s “paperization shift” amid increasingly stringent waste management regulation and growing consumer demand for plastic alternatives.
Aucejo said: “Consumers want to buy less plastic but maintain the same functional capabilities in their products. Some material properties must be improved to replace plastic packaging with fiber-based material such as corrugated cardboard.”
“Fiber-based material is porous, allowing gases and elements to pass through, so we must use different barriers as part of the makeup of our material.”