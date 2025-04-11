JBM Packaging launches prison-based program to train paper machine adjusters
JBM Packaging has announced a prison-based program to train machine adjusters in specialized paper packaging machinery at the London Correctional Institution, Ohio, US. The scheme aims to provide hands-on paper packaging experience and “connect participants to employment upon release.”
The scheme, developed with Ohio Penal Industries (OPI), is part of JBM Packaging’s Fair Chance Program. The initiative began in 2016 and offers individuals near-release work experience with industry-competitive wages.
Machine adjusters are skilled workers who set up, calibrate, operate, maintain, and troubleshoot manufacturing machinery to ensure it runs efficiently.
Packaging Insights speaks to JBM Packaging about how the initiative promotes and sponsors second chances for detainees.
“Several years ago, we recognized that many machine adjusters would retire within the next decade. It’s a very skilled role that can require up to five years to train for and successfully execute fully,” says Marcus Sheanshang, president and CEO at JBM Packaging.
“We’ve worked with OPI to implement our equipment and put a training program in place to build a pipeline of people with the technical expertise they needed to step into that role upon release.”
“It solves another issue we saw with our Fair Chance team members, too, in that it helps provide additional financial resources to help with reentry.”
Higher training wages
JBM Packaging is the first paper packaging company to partner with OPI and “the only company to pay higher wages for training, as other partners produce products for sale.”
The packaging provider’s goal is to equip scheme participants with experience and an employment pathway to transition into the workforce.
Amanda Hall, talent acquisition and training specialist at JBM Packaging, says: “Trainees earn industry-standard wages set by OPI (US$10.50/hour for trainees and US$12/hour for trainers). This is significantly higher than typical prison work assignments, typically paying US$20 per month (or approximately 16 cents an hour).”
“Once they begin running products on the machines, they will make US$18.92/hour. This is part of our commitment to fair compensation and helping participants build financial resources for their reentry.”
Developing skills
The Fair Chance Program trains participants to become adjusters using advanced manufacturing equipment. It introduces them to JBM Packaging’s Better Lives program, which provides life coaching, financial literacy training, and post-incarceration support services.
Hall explains: “The first skill people need to be accepted into the program is mechanical aptitude. We test to ensure they understand machinery correctly, to set them up for success.”
“From there, participants must pass eight skill levels to complete the training. It gets more difficult with each level. By the time they pass level eight, they pretty much know the ins and outs of how to do a changeover on our machines.”
Since the program began, one trainee has graduated, with two participants currently working through the program. JBM Packaging’s Fair Chance Program has employed more than 125 previously incarcerated individuals over the last seven years.
Training program hurdles
Tom McDonald, chief operating officer at JBM Packaging, explains that implementing the program had challenges, such as finding trainers and pay limitations.
“We’re fortunate to have an individual we’ve developed a relationship with over the past several years who is very supportive of the program and does an excellent job of helping trainees with the hard and soft skills needed to be successful in this program.”
“Another challenge we’ve faced is limits to what we can pay people. We recently moved to London, Ohio, which allowed us to pay them more.”
Paper packaging challenges
Creating the program had challenges, such as finding effective trainers.McDonald tells us that the role of machine adjusters is “unique” to the paper-converting industry and requires specialized training that the paper packaging industry does not have.
“We make packaging and envelopes, a very specialized skill set. If you look at other skilled trades, such as electricians, plumbing, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technicians, there are schools where those individuals can get skills before entering the workforce,” he says.
“Those don’t exist in our [paper packaging] industry. We have to train people when they come into the facility to be able to run our equipment. The program has been transformative for our business and trainees’ lives, giving them valuable skills, paid employment, savings for reentry, and a path to successful employment upon release.”