Alliance For Fibre-Based Packaging: UK competitors unite ahead of pEPR and Simpler Recycling
The packaging industry is collaborating to optimize the development of fiber-based packaging design to advance recyclability amid the UK’s regulatory changes. In a joint effort, major industry players have established the Alliance For Fibre-Based Packaging, aiming at representing UK market operators across the fiber-based value chain.
The alliance, including raw material suppliers, converters, distributors, and retailers, has been established to facilitate the representation of its members in the development and implementation of the UK’s pEPR and the Simpler Recycling reform.
Packaging Insights discusses the alliance’s development with a spokesperson for the union and founding members ProAmpac, Colpac, Sabert Corporation Europe, and Sonoco.
The alliance spokesperson outlines some of the key aims of the partnership as ensuring “a level playing field in packaging EPR (pEPR) across all packaging materials,” fiber-based packaging’s acceptance within the UK’s recycling infrastructure, and collaboration with policymakers “to develop practical, science-based regulations that support sustainability without disadvantaging any material type.”
The pEPR scheme is designed to shift the responsibility and cost of packaging waste management from taxpayers and local authorities to businesses that use and supply the packaging. The first EPR payments will be required between October and December this year.
While some of the alliance members are direct competitors in the packaging market, it argues for the importance of working together. “Regulatory changes such as pEPR and Simpler Recycling affect the entire industry, making collective action more effective.”
“A unified voice ensures fair regulatory treatment across materials and prevents unintended market distortions. Standardizing recycling approaches benefits all stakeholders by creating clarity, efficiency, and consistency.”
Meanwhile, Sonoco expresses preparedness to collaborate “across the entire value chain, working alongside industry partners, customers, and recyclers to develop innovative solutions that enhance material recovery and minimize environmental impact.”
The alliance founding members also include Huhtamaki, Seda, Benders Paper Cups, Coveris, Graphic Packaging, The Vending and Automated Retail Association and The European Carton Makers Association.
Competitors to exchange knowledge
The alliance focuses on highlighting the benefits of fiber-based and fiber-based composite packaging.
UK policymakers are working on the introduction of the pEPR this year, and Simpler Recycling is being implemented across England in an attempt to standardize business and household recycling collection.
The spokesperson describes it as a platform allowing members to engage in “knowledge-sharing on recycling, material innovation, and sustainability.”
Kevin Vyse, head of Technical, RAP Products at ProAmpac, says: “Our participation reflects our dedication to advancing sustainable packaging solutions while shaping a regulatory landscape that supports a circular economy.”
Alex Noake, senior vice president and managing director of the Sabert Corporation Europe, echoes that: “The alliance supports Sabert’s focus on circularity, material efficiency, and waste reduction, enhancing its ability to offer customers compliant and responsible sustainable options.”
Talia Goldman, ESG director at Colpac argues that “collaboration is key to everyone’s success in achieving our ultimate goals of reducing environmental impact, improving waste systems, and driving industry-wide change — working together will be more powerful than working in silos.”
The alliance spokesperson says that its members will collaborate on optimizing packaging design to improve recyclability and circularity. “There is potential for joint initiatives to enhance collection, sorting, and end-of-life solutions for fiber-based packaging.”
“Best practices from across the value chain will be shared to align with regulatory requirements and industry advancements.”
The spokesperson also tells us that companies will continue competing on innovation, product performance, and customer solutions while benefiting from aligned industry standards.
A balanced recycling system
Discussing if the alliance is open to further members, Sabert’s Noake tells us that he expects it “to expand over time, welcoming additional fiber-based packaging manufacturers, recyclers, and supply chain partners.”
“Retailers, foodservice operators, and other industry stakeholders may also join to align with sustainability goals and regulatory requirements. A broader membership base would enhance the alliance’s influence and help shape a more effective and balanced recycling system,” he continues.
“Sabert is committed to offering sustainable packaging solutions across multiple materials. Participation ensures alignment with evolving regulations and strengthens Sabert’s leadership in responsible packaging solutions.”
ProAmpac’s Vyse adds: “The alliance represents a broad spectrum of companies across the fiber-based packaging value chain, and membership may expand over time. A larger, more diverse participation base will strengthen the industry’s ability to engage with policymakers and further enhance sustainable packaging and recycling efforts.”
“As a packaging leader, ProAmpac remains committed to advancing innovative, sustainable solutions across all material categories. Our involvement in the alliance reinforces our dedication to driving real-world sustainability progress, ensuring that fiber-based and flexible packaging solutions continue to evolve responsibly.”