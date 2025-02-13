Alpla expands in Thailand with high-tech facility to boost production
Alpla has opened a second location in Thailand to strengthen its presence in the Asia Pacific region. The plant, located in Chachoengsao near Bangkok, spans 24,000 square meters and enhances the company’s capacity for delivering safe and sustainable plastic packaging solutions.
Following a year of construction, the new facility replaces the location in Prachinburi as Alpla’s headquarters in Thailand. The new facility also introduces injection molding and one-step injection stretch-blow molding technologies, allowing the Chachoengsao plant to manufacture plastic bottles, preforms, closures, and injection-molded components using advanced production processes.
Full-scale operations commenced in early 2025, including a technical center for product development and the first STUDIOa design hub in the Asia Pacific region for designing new packaging solutions with customers.
Philipp Lehner, CEO of Alpla, says: “Our involvement in Thailand more than 20 years ago represented the start of our activities in Southeast Asia and is still central to our growth today. The flagship plant in Chachoengsao covers all the needs of our customers and unlocks new opportunities in the market.”
Roland Wallner, Alpla managing director region Asia Pacific, comments: “The all-in-one concept strengthens our role as a system provider for safe, affordable, and sustainable plastic packaging from a single source. Chachoengsao combines technological diversity, the highest quality, and customer service under one roof.”
Sustainability efforts
Located within the Bangkok metropolitan area, the new plant offers improved logistics and customer proximity. Meanwhile, Alpla’s Prachinburi facility will specialize in extrusion blow molding moving forward.
Alpla has expanded its influence in Southeast Asia, consolidating operations in 2022 to form the Asia Pacific division. That same year, the company partnered with Thai firm PTT Global Chemical to establish Envicco, a recycling plant in Rayong province. The facility supplies 30,000 tons of food-grade recycled PET and 15,000 tons of recycled HDPE annually.
With STUDIOa and the technical center, Alpla enhances product innovation by involving customers in the design phase, promoting lightweight packaging and recyclability.
“In Thailand, we are also growing together with our customers. With two high-performance production plants and the recycling plant, we are securing the long-term supply of sustainable packaging solutions and strengthening the nationwide circular economy,” says Daniel Qiu, Alpla’s general manager in Thailand.