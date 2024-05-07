Alpla strengthens plastic bottle supply in southern Africa
07 May 2024 --- Alpla and Refriango are securing the growing demand for high-quality beverages and bottled drinking water in Angola and the surrounding countries. The international packaging specialist and Angola’s beverage company have opened a second in-house plant, branded Alpla Sopro, for “safe, affordable and sustainable” plastic packaging at the Refriango site in Viana, Angola.
With the second in-house plant, the two companies are increasing efficiency and capacity while reducing carbon footprint.
“The dynamic markets in southern Africa, and Angola in particular, offer enormous opportunities. With the joint expansion, we are now taking the next step. We are contributing our technological edge as a system provider and strengthening Refriango’s supply chain,” says Javier Delgado, regional managing director for AMET (Africa, Middle East & Turkey) at Alpla.
The production line is connected to Refriango’s filling lines. Alpa says its third plant in Angola and the fifth in-house plant in the region are a “clear commitment” to the growth markets in southern Africa.
Promoting knowledge transfer
With the second plant on the site of the joint venture partner, Alpla is adding the production of plastic bottles directly connected to the customer’s filling lines to the manufacture of PET preforms and closures.
Refriango has been a licensed bottler of the Coca-Cola Company since 2022 and operates 24 bottling lines for more than 150 products. The beverage producer is one of Alpla’s largest customers in the region.
“Alpla Sopro is of strategic importance,” emphasizes Mike Resnicek, finance and commercial director for AMET, Alpla.
“Our production is directly connected to the customer’s filling lines. We are already using this successful model in Mexico, South America and the Philippines. As a close partner, we promote the transfer of knowledge and support Refriango on its expected growth path with reliable, competitive and sustainable solutions.”
The new plant specializes in the production of PET bottles and will create 73 additional jobs.
Alpla is also investing in additional technologies and the training of local professionals. The packaging specialist is modernizing its existing machinery, training staff to international standards and optimizing operational efficiency and waste management.
“The rapid development of Alpla in Angola demonstrates our unwavering commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction and socio-economic progress,” adds Aires Filipe, country manager for Alpla Angola.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim