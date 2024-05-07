PulPac teams up with Danish premium confectionery brand to advance Dry Molded Fiber packaging
07 May 2024 --- PulPac and Lakrids By Bülow are joining forces to explore confectionery packaging alternatives based on PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology.
Design studio Office of Possibilities (OP) also joins the team to design packaging for better customer experience.
“We are thrilled to now drive sustainable packaging innovation in the high-end segment together with Lakrids By Bülow,” says Sanna Fager, chief commercial officer at PulPac.
“By combining PulPac’s expertise in Dry Molded Fiber technology with OP’s design capabilities and Lakrids By Bülow’s passion for excellence, we hope to see concrete results of the collaboration in the near future.”
PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber manufacturing technology uses renewable fibers sourced from responsibly managed forests. It is said to be resource-efficient and cost-competitive. Moreover, it reportedly “significantly” reduces environmental impact compared to plastic and other fiber-based alternatives.
Johan Bülow, founder and creative director at Lakrids By Bülow, says: “At Lakrids By Bülow we have a history of challenging the conventional and never accepting status quo — and sustainability is at the core of everything we do.”
“Exploring innovative technologies for responsibly produced packaging aligns well with our values and sustainability commitment.”
With the collaboration, PulPac and the Danish confectioner aim to inspire positive change and demonstrate the viability of Dry Molded Fiber in the premium confectionery industry, with high demands for design.
Swedish coffee chain Da Matteo recently integrated PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology into its takeaway coffee lids to further the transition away from plastics and toward paper.
Moreover, we spoke to PulPac’s market developer, Sara Fransson, about its partnership with paper advocacy group Two Sides.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria