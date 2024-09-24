Aluminum aerosol packaging demand spikes while multi-benefit body sprays trend as perfume alternatives
24 Sep 2024 --- CCL Container, a manufacturer of recyclable aluminum packaging in North America, highlights that among personal care product categories, body sprays are experiencing a surge in growth with consumers for their convenience in applying fragrance or deodorant without needing more involved routines.
The company highlights that more brands are offering customizable options, allowing consumers to choose or create their own scents, “enhancing a personal connection” with the product.
CCL also reveals that the total dollar sales of personal body spray products in the US were approximately US$2.5 billion in 2023. In the past year, the global market for body sprays was “equally robust” and valued at an estimated US$10 billion.
CCL offers decorating and shaping capabilities for its aluminum aerosol packaging.
“With competition for the consumer dollar growing fiercer with the introduction of each new product, brands are seeking every advantage,” comments Kimberly Kizer, vice president of Sales, at CCL Container.
“Nowhere does that become more visible than in packaging. Consumers see and feel a brand first in the package.”
Trends in aerosol packaging
For cost-conscious consumers, body sprays in aluminum aerosol containers are considered a more affordable alternative to perfumes or colognes. They provide a budget-friendly option for personal scent and freshness.
At the other end of the price spectrum, CCL highlights a trend toward premium and luxury body sprays formulated with high-end ingredients and sophisticated packaging to cater to consumers seeking a more upscale experience.
A rising preference for multi-functional products and ongoing innovations in formulations and packaging is also energizing this sales trajectory. CCL forecasts this trend to continue in the years ahead as brands further adapt to evolving consumer preferences and sustainability demands.
“When consumer preferences are aligned with a brand’s intended positioning and perception, packaging becomes the most impactful way to create distinction and preference with body spray buyers,” says CCL.
“Increasingly, the packaging material of the greatest alignment is aluminum. Many of today’s body sprays combine multiple benefits, like deodorizing and fragrance, in one product, making them versatile and practical for daily use.”
In recent innovations, Aptar Beauty revealed its latest aerosol actuator, Maya, for dispensing spray or high-powder formulations. The aerosol features a customizable top surface for branding and twist-to-lock technology while being suitable for solid powder formulations like dry shampoos, foot sprays and antiperspirants.