Amcor equips snacks producer with recycle-ready monomaterial packaging
17 Jul 2024 --- Amcor and Lorenz Snacks are launching new recycle-ready packaging for the snack manufacturer’s Lentil Coated Peanuts product.
Lorenz’s new packaging is based on Amcor’s AmPrima portfolio of monomaterial, recycle-ready solutions. AmPrima offers a more sustainable choice for brands than alternative applications, achieving a 51% reduction in carbon footprint, a 51% reduction in water consumption and a 41% reduction in non-renewable energy use.
The packs are certified for recyclability by cyclos-HTP in the countries where PE or PP recycling streams exist, and they align with the CEFLEX (Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging) design for circular economy guidelines.
“The Amcor AmPrima solution solves one of the biggest problems in snack packaging. It preserves barrier protection, physical durability, and visual appeal while enabling consumers to easily recycle packs — something that was typically not possible before,” says Piotr Nagalski, sales and marketing director for Snacks & Confectionery at Amcor.
Consumers demand sustainability
For four generations, Lorenz has been producing snack products. The business is committed to improving sustainability and has already achieved a “good” rating for recyclability across 92% of its primary packaging from third-party cyclos-HTP.
By harnessing Amcor’s technology, the snack provider aims to convert the remaining percentages to “highly recyclable” by the end of 2025.
For products like Lorenz Lentil Coated Peanuts, packaging plays a crucial role in product protection, shelf life and consumer appeal. Traditional nut packaging relies on multimaterial composites to protect the product inside, rendering materials unrecyclable.
Amcor’s AmPrima is a “groundbreaking” advancement in more sustainable packaging, as despite being a monomaterial solution, it retains these properties.
“The successful implementation of Amcor’s AmPrima packaging for Lorenz Lentil Coated Peanuts is a testament to the feasibility of more sustainable packaging in the snack industry. Amcor’s innovative expertise, coupled with Lorenz’s deep understanding of the snack market, has pushed the boundaries of what is possible,” says Piotr.
Consumer research consistently highlights a strong consumer preference for more sustainable packaging that is also visually attractive to ensure shelf appeal, according to Amcor. With the AmPrima solution, Lorenz maintains high appeal for consumers, with a protective, durable feel and graphics clarity.