Fully compostable coffee capsule solution with EcoPressLid design released in Europe
17 Jul 2024 --- Greiner Packaging and Constantia Flexibles are partnering to launch a fully home compostable coffee capsule solution. Greiner Packaging will supply the capsule’s body, while Constantia Flexibles will provide its EcoPressoLid.
The capsule body, developed by Greiner Packaging, preserves the freshness of the coffee and is compatible with conventional coffee capsule machines. The solution offers consumers a more sustainable option without compromising on quality or convenience.
“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging solutions. Our collaboration with Constantia Flexibles on the home compostable coffee capsule embodies our shared vision for a greener future,” states Taner Ertan, global business development manager at Greiner Packaging.
Constantia Flexibles’ capsule lidding, EcoPressoLid, boasts several new characteristics.
“This innovative product not only meets the high expectations of eco-conscious consumers but also sets a new standard in the industry. We are proud to contribute to a solution that balances convenience and environmental responsibility,” Ertan explains.
EcoPressoLid
The EcoPressoLid offers a high barrier to oxygen, sealing for compostable coffee capsules, and “exceptional” coffee brewing performance. Furthermore, it is compatible with commonly used capsule filling and sealing machines on the market. The EcoPressoLid is paper-based and can be used to seal both the top and bottom of the capsules.
The capsule body and lid received the “OK Compost Home” certification from TÜV Austria together as a system.
Peter Wallach, SVP head of business for Constantia Flexibles’ Segment Processed Meat & Beverages, states: “The EcoPressoLid capsule liner is a significant step toward more sustainable coffee consumption. We are especially proud of our partnership with Greiner Packaging, as it allows us to offer a complete, TÜV Austria certified solution to our customers.”