Amcor collaborates with Australian bread company for recycled plastic bags
Amcor has partnered with Tip Top Bakeries to produce 30% recycled plastic packaging bags. The bags are certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus scheme, which ensures that the minimum level of recycled plastic in products is 30%.
The bags were introduced into the market in September 2024 in certain stores but are now available in most retailers in Australia across different Tip Top bread products.
Richard Smith, director of sustainability at Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific, says: “At Amcor, we are dedicated to pioneering advanced packaging solutions that reduce reliance on virgin plastics while maintaining the quality and safety consumers expect. This partnership underscores Tip Top’s leadership in the bakery aisle. It demonstrates the impact collaboration across the value chain and innovation can have on driving the circular economy forward in Australia.”
The recycled plastic bread bags will reportedly remove 160 tons of virgin plastic by the end of 2025, according to Amcor. The launch follows the release of recycled and recyclable cardboard bread tags in 2020.
Director of sales and ESG lead at Tip Top Australia, Graeme Cutler, says: “Tip Top is committed to feeding Australian communities more sustainably and responsibly, taking steps toward tackling the issue of plastic waste while maintaining the freshness and quality of our delicious bread. This initiative marks a significant milestone in our partnership with packaging suppliers to help drive positive change in our industry.”
Amcor developments
Recently, Packaging Insights reported on Amcor’s involvement in foodservice packaging, such as confectionery, discussing how consumers expect superior unboxing experiences for their sweets and chocolates, unique design, and high-performance material challenges.
Meanwhile, Amcor partnered with Avantium, a Dutch renewable polymer company, to explore using a plant-based polymer polyethylene furanoate branded by Avantium as Releaf. The polymer will be utilized in Amcor’s rigid containers for various product applications, including F&B, pharmaceuticals, and home and personal care.