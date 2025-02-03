Aora México launches partnership with RePurpose Global for plastic-free initiative
Aora México has collaborated with RePurpose Global to fund the recovery of plastic pollution through its Buy 1, Remove 9X the Plastic initiative. For every Aora product sold, nine times the plastic pollution will be removed from the environment. The Mexico-based beauty brand is now certified as a “plastic-negative” company by RePurpose Global.
RePurpose Global is a Plastic Action Platform that collaborates with brands, consumers, and policymakers to combat the plastic waste crisis.
The Buy 1, Remove 9X the Plastic initiative aims to tackle the impact of cosmetic packaging pollution. Despite advances in alternative materials, 95% of beauty packaging is made from plastic, says Aora. The packaging company asserts that its partnership with RePurpose is “one piece of a larger mission to revolutionize beauty packaging with 100% plastic-free design.”
Nour Tayara, co-founder of Aora, says: “While our oceans and waterways continue to choke on plastic pollution, we are left with no choice but to refuse to use plastic in the first place. Our purpose as a brand is to show the world that beauty doesn’t have to come with a compromise to packaging.”
Aora packaging is 100% plastic-free, recycle-ready, and designed for reuse. The brand uses materials like tin, aluminum, and wood as alternatives to plastic for their durable and recyclable qualities.
Aditya Siroya, co-founder and chief impact officer of RePurpose Global, says: “It is heartening to see [Aora] push the boundaries on tackling the plastic waste problem by being a 100% plastic-free beauty brand.”
Consumers are increasingly expecting plastic-free alternatives in personal care packaging as they become more aware of harmful materials, chemicals, and processes that impact the environment.
In a similar development, Arcade Beauty launched the 80% Paper Packette, a recycle-ready, monodose sample sachet designed as an alternative to plastic or foil sachets. The skin care company Origins will be the first brand to use this packaging for its product samples.