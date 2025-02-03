January in review: Propelling glass circularity, EU bans BPA, International Paper-DS Smith megamerger
January began with glass packaging experts sharing updates on their latest circularity innovations. Meanwhile, the European Commission (EC) banned the use of Bisphenol A (BPA) in food-contact packaging and approved International Paper’s acquisition of British e-commerce packaging giant DS Smith.
After the US presidential elections, RaboResearch predicted that the administration’s goal of lowering energy costs through deregulation would present challenges related to global supply and demand dynamics, affecting the paper industry.
Industry players propel glass circularity amid recycling and reuse demands
As consumer commitment to recyclable and reusable glass packaging grows, the industry is working to ensure a circular economy. Packaging Insights spoke with The European Container Glass Federation, the glass container manufacturer Vetropack Group, and Innova Market Insights to hear more about the industry’s latest innovations. The experts told us about the material’s environmental sustainability properties and why the glass industry is a significant economic driver.
European Commission bans Bisphenol A in food-contact packaging
The EC has banned the use of BPA in food-contact materials due to its potentially harmful health impact. BPA is a chemical traditionally used in the manufacture of various plastics and resins. BPA will no longer be allowed to come into contact with food or drinks under the ban. Such products include coatings on metal cans, reusable plastic drink bottles, water distribution coolers, and other kitchenware.
Coveris, Tetra Pak and Mondi: Barrier coating innovation bolsters packaging circular economy
The drive toward more environmentally sustainable packaging has industry innovators creating advanced barrier coatings that support the transition to readily recyclable materials. Innovation is particularly prevalent in paper-based packaging, which is widely regarded as a more recyclable alternative to plastics within existing waste management systems. A key challenge for paper-based suppliers is maintaining packaging performance while ensuring the materials are designed for recycling. Packaging Insights interviewed Coveris, Tetra Pak, and Mondi to understand how these industry leaders are approaching this challenge by advancing barrier coating solutions.
Amcor’s APAC president talks regional strategy and sustainability index recognition
The Asia Pacific region is strategically vital for the continued growth of the packaging giant Amcor, which was founded in Australia and is headquartered in Switzerland. We sat down with Chris Kenneally, Amcor’s flexibles president for Asia Pacific, to discuss the company’s work in the region and why it is a “leader” in Australia, according to the new Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Kenneally expects the Asia Pacific region to be “a key growth engine for Amcor” as the company continues to invest in regional growth “with new manufacturing plants in Singapore and China and acquisitions in China and India.”
RaboResearch: US paper braces for tariffs and trade disruptions as Trump takes charge
The return of Donald Trump to the White House is shifting US policies toward tax cuts, market deregulation and import tariffs. Rabobank’s RaboResearch finds that these changes will likely drive higher inflation, slower GDP growth and increased budget deficits, impacting industries like paper packaging. While general deregulation efforts might curb inflation in the short term, RaboResearch predicts that the administration’s goal of lowering energy costs through deregulation will present challenges related to global supply and demand dynamics. Packaging Insights spoke to Xinnan Li, vice president for Food and Agriculture Packaging and cold chain analyst at RaboResearch, about what a rise in US import tariffs could mean for the packaging industry, especially paper products.
P&G accused of “greenwashing” and “misleading” consumers with on-pack sustainability claims
Hagens Berman, a class-action law firm headquartered in Seattle, US, has filed a lawsuit against Procter & Gamble (P&G), the parent company of Charmin toilet paper. The lawsuit alleges that Charmin’s packaging makes unsubstantiated sustainability claims, including the misleading use of the Rainforest Alliance frog seal. Steve Berman, a managing partner at Hagens Berman, told us that P&G engages in undisclosed wood-sourcing practices, such as clear-cutting and chemical herbicide use. We reached out to P&G for a comment.
EU Official Journal publishes Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation
The full and final document of the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) is now publicly available. We explore the new regulation, including its circularity requirements and rules on materials and labeling. The regulation seeks to facilitate the efficiency of the internal market by harmonizing national measures on packaging and packaging waste while preventing its adverse effects on the environment. The PPWR was published on January 22 and the new rules will be enforced starting August 12, 2026.
DS Smith’s Surface and Barrier director discusses next-gen coatings for fiber-based packaging
Barrier coating innovation is crucial to the packaging industry’s “paperization shift” amid increasingly stringent waste management regulation and growing consumer demand for plastic alternatives. However, biomass or natural polymer alternatives must match conventional plastics in performance and cost-effectiveness, which can be challenging. Packaging Insights sat down with Susana Aucejo, Surface and Barrier director at DS Smith, to understand how these challenges might be overcome and why barrier coating innovation is crucial to the industry’s drive toward great environmental sustainability.
European Commission greenlights International Paper-DS Smith megamerger
The EC approved International Paper’s acquisition of British e-commerce packaging giant DS Smith. The EC’s clearance is conditional on International Paper committing to divest its box plants in Mortagne, Saint-Amand and Cabourg (France), Ovar (Portugal), and Bilbao (Spain). Packaging Insights spoke to UK-based packaging analyst Neil Farmer who said that the deal allows DS Smith to continue its strong presence in Europe while benefiting the company with the “undoubted opportunities of a strong partner in the global market, particularly North America.”
German petitions call for EU-wide PFAS phase-out as industry resistance mounts
The European Parliament’s Petitions Committee (PETI) presented two petitions coming from Germany calling for the phase-out of PFAS. Safe Food Advocacy Europe (SAFE) endorsed the petitions, calling for the elimination of PFAS from food packaging across the EU. After detailed discussion, it was decided to keep the petition on the universal ban of PFAS and the petition on water pollution caused by PFAS degradation products open for further deliberation, signaling continued support from the PETI Committee. We spoke to Luigi Tozzi, deputy director at SAFE, to hear more about the petition and the non-profit organizations opinion of the EC’s actions on the matter.