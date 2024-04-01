Aquapak equips British Crisp Company with recyclable paper-based packs
01 Apr 2024 --- The British Crisp Company is launching a fully recyclable chips packet, providing an environmentally friendly and scalable alternative to the eight billion packets thrown away in the UK annually. Consumers can dispose of the new chips packet via curbside recycling collection along with other paper waste.
The new packet, developed in partnership with Evopak, a manufacturer of paper-based flexible packaging, uses a polymer branded Hydropol developed by Aquapak. A thin layer of vacuum-deposited aluminum keeps the chips fresh but doesn’t impact the recyclability of the packets, asserts Aquapak.
Mark Lapping, Aquapak’s CEO, says: “The launch marks a significant milestone for Aquapak and our Hydropol technology, which can be commercialized at scale. This is a huge opportunity for brands and producers who now have a viable, functional and recyclable alternative that enables full fiber recovery in a standard paper recycling process.”
No microplastics
Hydropol can be recycled, repulped, composted and is distinctively compatible with anaerobic digestion, highlights Aquapak.
The company asserts that Hydropol — non-toxic and marine-safe — will dissolve and subsequently biodegrade if released into nature. It does not break down into microplastics, offering a safe end-of-life even if it is not disposed of as intended.
The Hydropol polymer is already used in reusable, heat-sealable paper mailing bags.
Daniel McAlister, director of Business Operations at Evopak, comments: “We have developed a unique paper which has the potential to revolutionize packaging as we know it, thanks to the unique properties of Hydropol. The paper can be used in a range of applications from snacks and confectionery to pet care, dry foods and cereals, and it costs the same as existing materials.”
Performs like plastic, recycles like paper
The packets have been certified as recyclable in standard paper recycling mills by OPRL, the only evidence-based on-pack recycling labeling scheme. This means they feature the green recycle logo and can be disposed of in consumer curbside collections and with other paper material, unlike conventional chip bags.
When extrusion-coated or laminated onto paper, Aquapak’s Hydropol adds strength and barriers to oxygen, oil and grease, and its solubility allows 100% paper fiber recovery through paper recycling mills.
Tom Lock, CEO at British Snack Company, says: “Brits consume over eight billion packets of chips each year, the majority of which are not recyclable and end up in landfill or incinerators — that’s a lot of waste and a huge environmental problem.”
“In partnership with Evopak and using exciting new polymer technology, we have created the first fully recyclable chip packet — something consumers have been demanding for a long time.”
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim