Thousands of toxic chemicals found in humans as scientists urge food pack transparency
A new study has found that over 3,600 synthetic chemicals from food-contact materials are present in human bodies — 80 of which have properties of high concern. The UK-based researchers call for greater transparency in the production of plastics and food packaging, as well as tightened regulations to develop and promote safer alternatives.
The research, conducted by Deep Sciences Ventures, also finds that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are present in all humans tested. It stipulates that current frameworks are based on “outdated principles” that underestimate the toxic effects of low exposure to harmful chemicals.
It highlights that toxicity from chemicals, such as those found in plastic packaging, threatens human existence similarly to climate change.
The researchers conducted an eight-month investigation, funded by The Grantham Foundation, that included analysis of peer-reviewed scientific papers and interviews with researchers, non-profit leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors.
The study defines toxicity from harmful chemicals, such as PFAS and those found in pesticides, as “toxicity encompasses the production, environmental transport and transformation, interfaces of exposure, and physiological mechanisms through which chemicals and materials threaten human and planetary thriving.”
The investigation found links between toxic chemicals and human and environmental health concerns.
PFAS and human health
The researchers indicate multiple health risks associated with PFAS. PFAS are chemicals that can have serious human and environmental impacts forever. They are found in various types of plastic food packaging, as they have grease — and water-repellent properties.
For example, high concentrations of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) — a chemical that belongs to the broader family of PFAS — can cause conception delays in mothers in Denmark, as high blood levels of PFOA and PFAS have less than half the number of normal sperm than those with low blood levels.
Children with high blood concentrations of various PFAS were found to have a higher probability of having ADHD, and the presence of PFOA and PFOS can increase thyroid disease.
Exposure to toxic chemicals
The study reveals that toxic chemicals impact human health through multiple systems and processes.
It stresses that additives used to enhance the desired properties of biodegradable plastics can pose risks to human health. Moreover, it emphasizes the impact of microplastic contamination from bottled water, fruits, vegetables, seafood, and food packaging.
It argues that while the full extent of microplastics’ long-term health effects is not fully understood, causal evidence points to oxidative stress, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and endocrine disruption.
Another common way toxic chemicals impact human health is through phthalates used in food packaging to make plastics more flexible, as they can migrate into food.