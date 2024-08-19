Ardagh Glass Packaging expands premium spirits bottle collection
19 Aug 2024 --- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America, a division of the Ardagh Group, has expanded its portfolio of American-made premium stock spirits bottles.
The new bottles, available in 50 mL, 100 mL and 375 mL sizes, are now part of the company’s stock collection, complementing the existing 200 mL flask. Manufactured in the US using high-quality glass, the bottles are designed to preserve the authentic taste of the product.
“As the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the US spirits market, Ardagh Glass Packaging supplies glass bottles to the most iconic spirits brands in the US,” says Darrell Wineman, vice president for the sales of food and spirits at Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America.
“Ardagh continues to focus on developing its portfolio of American-made, sustainable glass spirits containers, like the newly released stock bottles, to showcase the brands America loves.”
The bottles are fully recyclable and can be reused indefinitely without any loss in quality. Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America says that the recycled glass from these bottles can return to store shelves within 30 days.
Earlier this summer, Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America added a new series of craft beverage bottles to its expanding portfolio. The bottles are designed and manufactured in the US using high-quality glass that is also recyclable.