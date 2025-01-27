Asda partners with Podback to launch UK coffee pod recycling scheme
Asda has joined forces with Podback, a UK-based coffee pod recycling service, to facilitate the recycling of used coffee pods. The collaboration, which spans over 600 Asda stores, enables customers to return their used coffee pods via Asda’s toYou parcel returns service.
Podback users can participate by ordering recycling bags from the Podback website, filling them with used aluminum or plastic-based coffee pods and dropping them off at participating Asda stores. The service is free to use, encouraging coffee pod users to recycle their empties as part of their shopping routine.
Rick Hindley, executive director at Podback, says: “Our partnership with Asda marks an exciting step forward in Podback’s mission to make sure every coffee pod enjoyed is recycled. Our customers tell us that they want easy and convenient ways to recycle and the nationwide network of Asda toYou drop-off points means they can now drop their pods off for recycling as part of their regular visit to the supermarket.”
Transforming waste into resources
The collected coffee pods are processed in the UK, where the coffee grounds are transformed into renewable energy and soil improvers through anaerobic digestion. The aluminum and plastic from the pods are recycled into new products, such as drinks cans, building materials and garden furniture.
Beth Fowler, senior manager for healthy and sustainable choices at Asda, says: ““We’re always looking for ways to support customers to make sustainable choices when shopping with us. By offering the collection and recycling service with Asda toYou and Podback, we hope that we can make recycling more convenient than ever when shopping with Asda.”
To find participating stores and order free recycling bags, customers can use the online Recycle Checker and the interactive map.
The partnership with Asda is part of Podback’s broader efforts to expand recycling access. Last summer, the organization rolled out coffee pod recycling at household waste recycling centers in England and Wales.
Podback also garnered support from major retailers, including Costa Coffee, which launched a five-month trial offering free Podback recycling bags and drop-off points in 142 stores last year. During the trial, customers can pick up free recycling bags in-store and return them once full for Podback to collect and recycle.