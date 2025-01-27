UPM Raflatac renews partnership with WWF Poland to reduce plastic pollution
Paper and film packaging supplier UPM Raflatac has extended its contract with WWF Poland to reduce the country’s amount of plastic packaging waste in protected wetlands.
UPM Raflatac operates two factories in Biskupice Podgórne and Nowa Wieś Wrocławska, Poland. The collaboration, which has now been extended for three years, seeks to raise awareness of nature-based alternatives to plastic packaging and packaging waste, contributing to a circular economy.
Vera Bartsch, director of Sustainability Development at UPM Raflatac, says: “As part of the packaging value chain, we are constantly looking for ways to promote the circular economy, not only through our product and service offering, but also through collaboration.”
Expanding protected areas
With the UPM Raflatac’s support, WWF Poland hopes to develop a network of privately protected areas by purchasing new areas and imposing conservation measures, such as mowing, animal grazing, scrub clearance and interventions in water regime biodiversity.
Barbara Skuła-Dąbek, director of WWF Poland’s Strategic Partnerships Department, says: “The circular economy plays a critical role in reducing waste and protecting natural resources.”
“Privately protected areas like wetlands are crucial for preserving biodiversity and maintaining ecosystems. With UPM Raflatac’s help, we can address nature-related challenges and promote sustainable development in Poland.”
UPM Raflatac and WWF Poland have been collaborating for 12 years, starting in 2012 with a project titled “Rivers for Life” aimed at protecting Poland’s rivers from plastic pollution.
