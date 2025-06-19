Study finds misleading labels cost Australians millions in food waste
A new study by the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University (RMIT) and End Food Waste Australia has revealed that confusing food labels are prompting Australians to throw away edible food, underscoring label impact on consumer behavior and sustainability.
The study, titled Date Labelling and Storage Advice Collective Intelligence Workshops: Position Paper, finds that unclear label design and inconsistent packaging are key drivers of food waste, costing Australian households up to AU$2,500 (US$1,630) annually.
Tristan Butt, CEO at End Food Waste Australia, says: “Clear, consistent date labeling is one of the most cost-effective and scalable ways to reduce household food waste, but it won’t happen without industry-wide collaboration.”
“This single change could prevent nearly a million metric tons of food waste by 2030. The UK’s retail sector has already proven this change is possible without compromising food safety. It’s time we did the same.”
Bridging the gap
Each year, 7.6 million tons of food are discarded across Australia. According to the study, much of it is still safe for consumption. Eco-labels on packaging can play a dual role in informing disposal practices and “projecting environmental values” to drive sustainable consumption.
Despite consumer demand for improved labeling, the study identifies resistance among food industry stakeholders. Concerns around implementation costs, compliance requirements, and regulatory complexity were cited as barriers. The report notes the gap between consumer needs and the readiness of the current system remains a “major barrier to progress.”
Lukas Parker, RMIT’s associate professor and project lead, says: “Australian shoppers deserve better than this. They’re being let down by labels that don’t give them the information they need to make the right call. It’s time for a consistent, clear system that helps people make smarter choices, saves money, and keeps good food out of the bin.”
Standardization and visual communication
Researchers call for clearer label print, stating that visual aids, including colors and icons, can help “consumers from diverse backgrounds” distinguish between labels and comprehend information.
The study highlights the importance of off-pack information, such as digital tools or mobile apps, to provide consumers with extended guidance on shelf life and food storage.
A packaging design standard and framework can ensure date labels and storage information are presented consistently across different food categories and products. Furthermore, clear specifications for mandatory information on packaging are also recommended to help consumers make decisions about food quality and safety.
The next phase of the National Date Labelling and Storage Advice Project aims to bridge the gap between stakeholders. It is working on the establishment of a collaboration between supermarkets, food manufacturers, and government agencies to co-design, test, and implement a national labeling framework for date labeling and storage advice.