Avantium plant-based polymer granted PET stream compatibility
Avantium’s PET/PEF multilayer bottle is fully compatible with PET recycling streams. The finding follows a RecyClass evaluation, the European non-profit initiative dedicated to advancing plastics circularity.
Avantium’s PEF (polyethylene furanoate), branded as Releaf, can be used in fully plant-based monolayer PEF bottles and in combination with PET.
PEF can be used in multilayer PET bottles as a barrier material when a single layer of PET cannot guarantee the required shelf life. Currently, conventional multilayer PET bottles include nylon as a barrier, which is known to cause issues when recycled within the PET recycling stream.
Caroline van Reedt Dortland, Avantium’s communications director, tells Packaging Insights that PEF offers a compelling alternative to nylon in multilayer PET bottles.
“It provides a similar barrier performance, allowing a barrier layer design as used for nylons, while being chemically closer to PET.”
“The quality of the recycled PET is therefore significantly less impacted by the presence of PEF barrier layer in the PET recycling stream, and recyclers do not have to rely on the separation efficiency to produce performant recycled PET. From a processing standpoint, PEF integrates well into existing PET production lines and has a similar melting behavior,” says Van Reedt Dortland.
“Based on third-party recycling assessments, it was demonstrated that a recycling stream containing up to 20% multilayer bottles with a PEF layer does not significantly influence the recycled PET quality. These data have led to an interim endorsement at EPBP and full endorsements at Recyclass and APR.”
Overcoming recycling challenges
Recycling multilayer PET bottles presents significant technical hurdles, primarily due to the incompatibility of barrier materials like polyamides (for example, nylon) with the PET recycling process, according to Van Reedt Dortland.
“These materials are often used to enhance gas barrier properties, but negatively influence the resulting recycled PET (rPET) quality even at low contamination levels. Contamination from non-PET barrier layers can degrade the optical and mechanical properties of rPET, mainly leading to yellowing and haze formation.”
“Consequently, a high level of removal is required, which is not always easy, and not only reduces the yield of rPET but also worsens the environmental footprint of the packaging as the removed barrier layer is incinerated.”
Adopting PEF in PET solutions
The RecyClass PET Technical Committee evaluated Avantium’s PET/PEF multilayer bottle — containing 10% PEF Releaf RP90N — through lab tests by PTI-Europe and Plastics Forming Enterprises.
Avantium says that the test results confirmed full compatibility with PET recycling streams under the conditions outlined in the RecyClass Approval Letter. RecyClass collaborates with the US-based Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) to harmonize recyclability recommendations and testing procedures.
Avantium’s PEF received APR Critical Guidance Recognition in 2023. With these approvals, Avantium says brand owners can confidently adopt PEF as a recyclable barrier layer.
Additionally, RecyClass validation supports favorable acceptance by national producer responsibility organizations, which oversee compliance with EPR regulations and determine packaging-related EPR fees.