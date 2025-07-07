PulPac scales molded fiber tech with European Investment Bank loan
PulPac has secured a €20 million (US$23.5 million) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to expand the use of its patented Dry-Molded Fiber technology.
The investment aims to accelerate the fiber packaging company’s R&D from 2025 to 2029, focusing specifically on food service and retail packaging. PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber uses cellulose fiber to produce rigid packaging solutions and replace conventional wet molding techniques.
Niclas Möller, PulPac’s chairman, says: “We are honoured by the EIB’s backing and recognition of Dry-Molded Fiber as a core part of the shift toward sustainable packaging. This partnership is both a financial milestone and a strong validation of our strategy to build a global licensing platform for fiber-based alternatives to plastic.”
In addition, the project aims to enhance material efficiency, improve product performance, and increase cost competitiveness.
The green transition
EIB’s venture debt loan is provided under the InvestEU program, which aims to support the EU’s green transition through innovation and sustainable economic growth.
Thomas Östros, vice president at EIB, says: “By supporting PulPac, we are backing an innovative and scalable solution that can make a real difference in the global effort to reduce plastic waste and accelerate the green transition. This financing underlines the EU’s commitment to supporting next-generation technologies with global potential.”
The EIB finances investments contributing to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment. All projects funded by the EIB are aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement, and almost 60% of its annual financing supports climate change-reducing projects.
Recently, PulPac’s Modula machine completed its Site Acceptance Testing for Nippon Molding, a producer of egg trays for Japan’s poultry industry. Meanwhile, the fiber-based packaging company also announced that SIG InnoVentures and Optima will join PulPac as new shareholders.