Avery Dennison launches “first” RFID label recognized for PET recycling
Avery Dennison has introduced “the first” radio-frequency identification (RFID) label to earn Design for Recyclability (DfR) recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR).
Leveraging its CleanFlake adhesive technology and materials science expertise, Avery Dennison developed the new RFID label to cleanly separate from PET containers during mechanical recycling. The label is compatible with North America’s PET recycling stream.
Pascale Wautelet, vice president, global R&D and sustainability, at Avery Dennison Materials Group, says: “RFID technology is essential for the effective and sustainable management of modern supply chains, supporting brands with greater inventory visibility, product traceability, and loss prevention.”
“APR’s recognition marks a step forward in advancing circular packaging and supporting the global transition to sustainable material use. As consumer goods companies set increasingly ambitious recycling targets, Avery Dennison remains committed to helping our customers reduce waste by investing in innovation and designing products that can be effectively recycled.”
Improving sortation and recovery
According to Avery Dennison, the use of recycling-compatible labels and adhesives can cut packaging pollution by increasing material recovery rates and recycling efficiency.
The proprietary RFID label also has the potential to streamline the plastic recycling process by identifying products, improving the quality of materials recovered, and extending the usable life of PET.
Steve Alexander, president and CEO at APR, comments: “Ensuring packaging is compatible with recycling infrastructure is critical. By increasing the recyclability of packaging, brands can not only reduce waste and meet their sustainability targets but also contribute to a more circular economy.”
“Innovation and technology play an essential role in driving these efforts, enabling smarter packaging solutions that align with both environmental goals and evolving industry standards.”
Avery Dennison plans to roll out the APR-recognized RFID label later this year and is collaborating with certifiers to expand PET recycling certification across markets.