Sulapac collaborates with Atom Group to redesign beverage tasting set packaging
Sulapac has partnered with Atom Group to launch a brand renewal of its Drinks by the Dram tasting set. At the center of the redesign is an insert made from Sulapac biobased material, Sulapac Flow 1.7, housed within a cardboard box.
Engineered to meet standards for protection and repeated use, the insert holds tasting sets that are often clicked in and out. Its moisture resistance is said to ensure continued performance in humid conditions or spills.
Victoria Howse, head of gifting at Atom Group, says: “Inserts remain a critical component for packaging that holds glass products and bottles, especially in e-commerce settings. Thanks to Sulapac’s material innovation, we can have renewable inserts with the exact functionalities and design that we desire.”
“The smooth yet natural surface finish complements the premium nature of the tasting set, while the deep black color is matched with the tone of the outer packaging.”
Sulapac Flow 1.7 combines sourced wood flour, a by-product of the sawmill industry, with biopolymers that can carry a low carbon footprint. Certified industrially compostable, the material decomposes into natural components without releasing microplastics or harmful residues, according to the company.
Sulapac Flow 1.7 allows for customization, enabling manufacturing on thermoforming machines. Manufacturers are adopting foils made from this material as a direct replacement for conventional plastics.
Juho Luukkanen, sales director at Sulapac, says: “The elastic recovery of Sulapac Flow 1.7 is one of its plastic-like features that makes it so practical.”